Black Mirror Season 7 Episode 3 Cast: 'Hotel Reverie' Actors (Pictures) - Issa Rae, Emma Corrin & More

Black Mirror Season 7, Episode 3, "Hotel Reverie," is headlined by a strong cast of actors led by Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Awkwafina, and Harriet Walter.

The third episode of the brand-new season of Netflix's science fiction anthology series follows the introduction of Redream, an advanced technology that inserts present-day actors into classic movies for a different kind of remake.

Black Mirror Season 7 premiered on Netflix on April 10.

Black Mirror Season 7 Episode 3 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor In 'Hotel Reverie'

Issa Rae - Brandy Friday

Issa Rae

Issa Rae leads the cast of "Hotel Reverie" as Brandy Friday, a famous actress tired of being typecast into roles.

She takes the chance to be part of Hotel Reverie's remake in exchange for playing one of the lead roles.

However, she gets sucked into an AI-simulated world of the original film itself due to the Redream technology, leaving her no choice but to stick to the script and forge a bond with its lead character, Clara.

Little does she know that the bond she built with Clara became stronger with each passing minute, causing her to take a step back and reevaluate whether she is developing feelings for the character (or her fellow actress).

Rae has a plethora of notable roles in her credits, such as being part of the cast of Rap Shit, Barbie, and Young Love.

Emma Corrin - Dorothy Chambers

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin plays Dorothy Chambers, a popular actress in the past who portrayed the role of Clara in the original Hotel Reverie film.

Dorothy returns to the modern-day world as an AI version of the character due to Redream technology.

After Brandy goes off script in the interactive remake, Dorothy begins to question her own reality, blurring the lines between her character and her real-life history as an actress.

Corrin most recently appeared as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine (read more about the full cast of the MCU film here).

The actress can also be seen in A Murder at the End of the World, Nosferatu, and The Crown.

Harriet Walter - Judith Keyworth

Harriet Walter

Harriet Walter brings Judith Keyworth to life in Black Mirror Season 7, Episode 3.

Judith is the struggling head executive of Keyworth Pictures who agrees to use the Redream technology to remake Hotel Reverie. She believes that the unique method of reinventing the classic movie could potentially save the studio from bankruptcy.

Walter previously appeared in Sense and Sensibility, The Young Victoria, and Ted Lasso. She is also part of the main cast of Silo Season 2.

Awkwafina - Kimmy

Awkwafina

Kimmy (played by Awkwafina) is the main representative of Redream, who persuades Judith Keyworth to use their technology to bring Hotel Reverie to life in the modern day.

During the "filming" process, Kimmy serves as the director, reminding Brandy to stay on script.

Awkwafina is a veteran comedian best known for her roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jackpot, Crazy Rich Asians, and most recently, Kung Fu Panda 4.

Enzo Cilenti - Ralph Redwell

Enzo Cilenti

Enzo Cilenti appears as Ralph Redwell, the actor who plays Dr. Alex Palmer in the original Hotel Reverie movie. This is the role Brandy took over in the modern-day remake.

Cilenti also starred in The Beekeeper, The Serpent Queen, and The Girlfriend Experience.

Elliot Barnes-Worrell - Quarterman

Elliot Barnes-Worrell

Elliot Barnes-Worrell plays Quarterman, Brandy's manager/representative in Black Mirror's new episode.

Barnes-Worrell can be seen in Dolittle, Domina, and Van der Valk.

Natalia Kostrzewa - Courier

Natalia Kostrzewa

Natalia Kostrzewa appears as the annoying courier who gives the info pack of the Redream technology to Brandy.

Kostrzewa has credits for being part of the cast of Fool Me Once, Life and Death in the Warehouse, and Sickness.

Rebecca Ozer - Ayla

Rebecca Ozer

Rebecca Ozer plays Ayla, a crew member of the Hotel Reverie movie who fell in love with Dorothy.

Outside of two shorts, Black Mirror is Ozer's first major on-screen credit.

Stanley Weber - Claude

Stanley Weber

Claude is the husband of Dorothy in the original Hotel Reverie movie and its main villain. Stanley Weber plays the character on-screen.

Weber's notable credits include The Head, Monsieur Spade, and Drops of God.

Farid Larbi - Inspector Lavigne

Farid Larbi

Farid Larbi portrays Inspector Lavigne in the Hotel Reverie movie. As the lead inspector in the original plot, he is the one who uncovers Claude's shady intentions against Dorothy.

Larbi also starred in Fortunes, A Prophet, and Liaison.

Waleed Hammad - Police Officer

Waleed Hammad

Waleed Hammad appears as the police officer at the station where Mrs. Roban complained about her dead dog.

Hammad's past credits include Kraven the Hunter, What Happened That Night, and Industry.

Charlie Hiscock - Jack

Charlie Hiscock

Charlie Hiscock joins the cast of Black Mirror Season 7, Episode 3 as Jack, Redream's program developer, who ensures that the interactive remake is smooth and running.

Hiscock is known for his roles as Will Kitman in Ted Lasso, Jacob Taylor in Red Rose, and Robbie Hughes in Secret Life of Boys.

Tessa Wong - Crystal

Tessa Wong

Tessa Wong's Crystal is an aspiring movie writer on the Redream team.

She ensures that the remake will stay true to the classic movie and is tasked to address plot holes if Brandy goes off script.

Wong appeared in Smothered, Midsomer Murders, and The Capture.

Magnus Bruun - Dieter

Magnus Bruun

Magnus Bruun appears as Dieter, another member of the Redream team who helps Kimmy achieve the best result for the Hotel Reviere remake.

Bruun's notable credits include Unforgotten, The Last Kingdom, and When the Dust Settles.

Danielle Vitalis - Mika

Danielle Vitalis

Danielle Vitalis is part of the cast as Mika, a script coordinator of the Redream team who ensures that Brandy follows the plot of Hotel Reverie.

This isn't Vitalis' first Black Mirror episode since she previously played a character named Fatima in Season 6, Episode 1, "Joan is Awful."

The actress also starred in Attack the Block, The Bubble, and Famalam.

Elaine Claxton - Mrs. Roban

Elaine Claxton

Elaine Claxton brings Mrs. Roban to life in the original Hotel Reverie movie. She is a wealthy French woman who accidentally dies after Claude's first attempt to kill his wife.

Claxton is known for her roles in Wire in the Blood, The Death of Stalin, and Doc Martin.

Amro Mahmoud - Waiter

Amro Mahmoud

Amro Mahmoud plays the waiter in one of the scenes of the original Hotel Reverie flick.

Mahmoud's past credits include The Ex-Wife, Band of Spies, and Halo.

Asheq Akhtar - Otto

Asheq Akhtar

Asheq Akhtar plays Otto, one of Claude's henchmen who tried to kill Dorothy.

Akhtar also starred in Andor, His Dark Materials, and Scrapper.