Francoise Tries to Kill Wednesday In Season 2 Due To This Hidden Agenda Against the Addams Family

Francoise Galpin's return in Wednesday Season 2 initially caused complications, which led her to almost kill Wednesday in Part 2. Francoise (Frances O'Connor) is Tyler Galpin's mother, who was presumed dead all these years, but she re-emerged in Season 2, Episode 4's ending. It turned out that she was locked inside the basement of Willow Hill by Judi Stonehearst (the real identity of the Crow Killer in Wednesday Season 2).

Francoise was unexpectedly freed by Wednesday in Episode 4 after the secret basement was taken down by other Outcasts who were being held hostage by the Crow Killer. In Season 2, Part 2, Wednesday's quest for revenge against Tyler was pushed to the forefront, and it all involved a meticulous plan to control him as his new master to prevent him from killing Enid Sinclair. However, this plan backfired due to Francoise's arrival.

Why Francoise Tries to Kill Wednesday In Season 2 Episode 5?

Wednesday Season 2, Episode 5 mainly focused on Wednesday's attempt to prevent her vision from materializing, which means that she had to create a plan to stop Tyler from killing her best friend, Enid. Wednesday's grand plan included concocting a serum used by Marilyn Thornhill to control Tyler as his new master. The titular Addams Family member's scheme almost worked, but she didn't expect that there were outside forces in play that would derail everything.

While Wednesday and the Nightshades worked to draw Tyler out of hiding at Nevermore, Francoise enlisted Morticia’s aid to locate her son, leading Morticia to guide her to Tyler and Wednesday’s location.

After successfully luring and cornering Tyler, Wednesday was about to inject him with the serum, but Francoise (who was fully transformed into a Hyde) suddenly emerged and pushed her son aside. She then seemingly wanted to attack and kill Wednesday before Morticia Addams (read more about her different look in Season 2) stopped her to remind her about the deal that they made.

Morticia agreed to reveal Tyler's location to Francoise in exchange for her promise to leave Jericho forever. Still, some were confused as to why Francoise tried to kill Wednesday during that fateful encounter, considering that she was the one who saved her from Willow Hill.

It's possible that Francoise may have overheard Wednesday's plan to become Tyler's master, and she may have been mad about it. As a result, Francoise almost lost control, but Morticia prevented her from fully losing grip of herself.

There is also a strong chance that years of isolation from Willow Hill affected her mental state, and she might have turned out to be totally unhinged after being locked away, which explained why she was unstable and almost killed Wednesday.

While the reason why Francoise tried to kill Wednesday may be due to her undying love for her son at first, the latter episodes eventually pulled back the curtain on Francoise's true self and evil plan.

Wednesday Season 2, Episode 7 finally revealed Francoise's sinister nature because she actually had a bone to pick with the Addams family. She blamed Morticia and Gomez for killing Isaac Night (her brother and the zombie named Slurp) after Morticia interfered with the experiment that had almost tried to get rid of her abilities in the past at Iago Tower.

By circling back to Francoise's attempt to kill Wednesday in Episode 5, and knowing this context, it makes sense to think that Francoise was trying to get revenge against Morticia then. Francoise also might not have been thrilled that their daughter was trying to become her son's master.

Why Francoise’s Love for Tyler Proved To Be Her Downfall in Wednesday Season 2

Netflix

Aside from showcasing her unstable nature, Wednesday Season 2 also confirmed that Francoise is dying because her Hyde transformations took a toll on her, which deteriorated her health. This is why Isaac wanted to save his sister in the first place, but Episode 8 delivered a shocking twist between Francoise and Tyler.

Wednesday's Season 2 finale revealed that Francoise wanted to save Tyler rather than the other way around. She wanted to spare him, pointing out that it was "too late" for her and not for Tyler. However, Tyler didn't want to be stripped of his Hyde powers because he had already embraced them.

After Wednesday interfered and unexpectedly saved Tyler from being stripped of his powers (read more about Wednesday and Tyler's potential future here), an enraged Tyler attacked his mother, but it tragically ended with Francoise falling to her death.

Ultimately, Francoise's protective nature in trying to give Tyler a normal life proved to be her downfall, which led to her untimely death.