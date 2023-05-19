Captain America 4: First Look at Anthony Mackie In Action In New Cap Suit (Video)

A new video emerged from Captain America: New World Order's set that showcased Anthony Mackie's new superhero suit in action.

New set photos recently hit the internet, and they revealed Sam Wilson's new upgraded suit for the first time. The fresh duds are not as bright and vibrant as they were in his Disney+ debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but they're looking sleek nonetheless.

From the brief glimpses that those photos gave fans, the new costume seems to be a cross between what Steve Rogers wore in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame. While the images are quite blurry, fans still seem to be digging the new attire.

Anthony Mackie Shows Off New Cap 4 Costume

Marvel

A new set video from Captain America: New World Order, shared by Christo45951886, sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson doing a flip in his new Cap costume.

While the production started filming back in March, the brief video shows the titular character in action against an unseen threat offscreen.

The new sliver of footage doesn't offer too much more when it comes to seeing the details of Sam's new outfit, but it's plenty exciting nonetheless.

The full video can be seen below:

Captain America's New Duds Kick Ass

As comic-accurate as Sam Wilson's debut suit in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was, many fans still found issue with how it looked. This new costume shows that Marvel Studios went a little simpler and leaned into a more classic Cap look.

The biggest change appears to be the removal of the character's iconic cowl, which was ripped straight from the comics. Second to that would be the lack of white in the suit's color scheme.

Anthony Mackie's titular character isn't the only one with new digs. Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres was also on set the other day, with his new Falcon super suit getting a few quick glimpses of its own.

The real question is: when will fans be seeing Harrison Ford in his Red Hulk motion capture suit?

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.