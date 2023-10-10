Ahsoka's unresolved storylines and crossover connections teased what Star Wars fans could expect in The Mandalorian Season 4 episodes.

While Ahsoka's quasi-cliffhanger finale immediately raised Season 2 speculation, Season 4 of The Mandalorian is expected to come first as filming was reported to begin in September or October prior to being delayed due to the industry strikes.

The following is a list of characters, plot threads, and possibilities that Mando's fourth season could explore in the wake of Ahsoka on Disney+.

How Ahsoka's Finale Established The Mandalorian Season 4

Carson Teva & The New Republic

Star Wars

First introduced in The Mandalorian, Captain Carson Teva, played by actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, also appeared in Ahsoka and served as connective tissue between the shows, particularly in terms of the New Republic.

As Mando agreed to take up contract work with Teva in The Mandalorian Season 3, it's expected that the two will work together in some capacity during Season 4.

However, the fact that Teva knows Ahsoka's General Hera Syndulla, as well as Zeb Orrelios, and now Ezra Bridger, could make for a strong Star Wars Rebels presence (with hopefully more Zeb!) in Mando Season 4.

If so, this could be how Mando learns about Thrawn, as well as how Ezra Bridger meets Grogu and learns of Luke Skywalker.

Thrawn & The Shadow Council

Star Wars

Episode 7 of The Mandalorian Season 3 introduced the Shadow Council, a remnant of the Galactic Empire awaiting Thrawn's return.

Since Ahsoka's finale set up Thrawn's successful return to the galaxy, The Mandalorian's future episodes are bound to revisit the council with Thrawn in command, as well as explore the fallout and implications of his long-awaited comeback.

Given Mando's history with Moff Gideon, his new job with the New Republic, and his history with Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker, it's safe to suggest that he's destined to cross paths with the Grand Admiral at some point in Season 4.

The Threat of Elia Kane

Star Wars

A significant player in The Mandalorian's third season was Katy O'Brian's Elia Kane, Moff Gideon's informant and an Imperial spy within the New Republic Amnesty Program.

With Moff Gideon out of the picture, Season 4 may find Kane working her way up to the Shadow Council and to Thrawn, especially since the Grand Admiral is sure to appreciate her style.

However, her role within the New Republic is likely to find her on a collision course with Hera, Carson Teva, and likely Mando and Grogu, and it may be personal due to her role in the latter's past capture.

Luke Skywalker's (Unavoidable?) Return

Star Wars

Since Ahsoka's finale left Ahsoka and Sabine trapped on Peridea and in another galaxy, Ezra is going to be trying to find a way to bring them home.

If Ezra appears in The Mandalorian Season 4 as expected, Mando and Grogu are sure to be a bridge between him and the son of Skywalker who also happens to be a friend of Ahsoka.

It's also worth noting that Ahsoka featured an intervention from Princess Leia, as well as a strong presence from Anakin Skywalker, both of which led fans to question where Luke Skywalker is.

At this point, and in light of Thrawn's threat to the galaxy, a further lack of Luke wouldn't serve the story or his character.

Why Hopes Are High for The Mandalorian Season 4

Yes, The Mandalorian Season 3 was largely deemed a disappointment. However, Season 4 has the potential to be more of a high-stakes crossover than previous seasons as Ahsoka's finale introduced too many ties that can't be overlooked in further MandoVerse episodes.

The two big questions Star Wars fans have now are how Season 3's Mandalore plot ties into Ahsoka's narrative and whether certain plot threads will be resolved in Season 4 or rather Dave Filoni's MandoVerse movie.

The good news is Jon Favreau said "[he's] written [Season 4] already." And, if production was intended for September or October, Lucasfilm can hopefully begin shooting new episodes once the strikes are resolved.

Also, with Skeleton Crew being the next MandoVerse Disney+ show on the docket, fans may see Ahsoka and Mandalorian characters sooner than expected and gain a better idea of what The Mandalorian Season 4 truly has in store.

All episodes of Ahsoka and The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+.