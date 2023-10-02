First Look at Zeb Orrelios' Full Live-Action Costume from The Mandalorian Revealed

Star Wars fans got their first full look at the costume for one of the biggest surprise characters from Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 3 - Zeb Orrelios.

Star Wars Rebels moved even further into the live-action Star Wars narrative thanks to Steve Blum’s unexpected cameo as Zeb Orrelios, which came during "Chapter 21" of The Mandalorian Season 3.

Star Wars

Having last been seen during the Rebels finale as he traveled with Agent Kallus to Lira San, his inclusion ramped up many fans’ excitement for the future, with more Rebels characters confirmed to return in Ahsoka as well.

Zeb Orrelios’ Costume Shown in New Art

Concept artist Aaron McBride shared never-before-seen concept art of Zeb Orrelios in his complete costume following his surprise cameo from Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars

The art shows off Zeb’s full blue threads as his purple fur is put into the spotlight, although his nose is more sunken into his face than the final version that was seen in The Mandalorian.

Star Wars

The close-up shot of the Lasat hero shows off his bright green eyes, large pointed ears, and the Rebellion logo on his left shoulder.

Star Wars

Zeb became the second core character from Rebels to appear in the live-action Star Wars Disney+ series after Rosario Dawson first made her debut as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2.

When Will Zeb Orrelios Return to Star Wars?

Although Zeb’s return in The Mandalorian brought plenty of excitement, many are wondering where he’ll be seen next, especially with the Rebels crew driving the Star Wars narrative forward.

Ahsoka has brought nearly a dozen animated characters into live-action, such as Sabine Wren, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and even the lovable droid Chopper.

In fact, outside of the deceased Kanan Jarrus, Zeb is the only member of the original Rebels crew who has yet to join this new series, even after he came into play before everybody except Ahsoka herself.

The only way that Zeb could show up before the end of Season 1 is if Ezra, Sabine, and Thrawn’s enemy forces find their way back into the main Star Wars galaxy at some point during Episode 8.

But with plenty of other wild plot developments already in motion, this appearance could add a layer of depth to this series as it finds its place in the galaxy far, far away.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is now streaming in full on Disney+. Episode 8 of Ahsoka will debut on Tuesday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET.