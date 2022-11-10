Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Show Is Now Beating Andor In Audience Demand

While Lucasfilm's Andor is quickly becoming one of the best-reviewed projects in Star Wars history, it also has stiff competition in the animated Tales of the Jedi on Disney+.

Star Wars' newest animated property is one of the most unique projects centered in the galaxy far, far away, composed of six individual short stories centered on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. The series features nearly a dozen iconic Star Wars actors returning to their roles from past animated and live-action outings, and upon its debut, it became a hit amongst the fandom.

Tales of the Jedi becomes just the latest in an impressive run for the Star Wars franchise, which set viewership records on Disney+ this year with Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Now, according to the latest official numbers, Tales of the Jedi has even surpassed one of its biggest companions in the Star Wars universe with regard to viewing numbers.

New Star Wars Show Surpasses Demand for Andor

According to a new report from Parrot Analytics, Lucasfilm's Tales of the Jedi is now more in demand in the United States in comparison to Andor, as of early November.

For this demand analysis, the company takes into account the desire, engagement, and viewership for each piece of content. Parrot then uses over a billion various data points from 'demand sources,' such as social media, social video platforms, audience activity on informational sites like Wikipedia, and free streaming sites. This produces a number that is representative of how many times above the average the show is in demand by viewers.

From October 29 to November 4, Tales of the Jedi ranked fourth out of all TV shows on the air using this metric system, only trailing Stranger Things, The Witcher, and The Handmaid's Tale.

For this latest week of data, Tales of the Jedi managed to accrue demand 37.4 times the average, just edging out Andor, which falls just behind at 33.8 times higher than the average demand.

Interestingly, The Mandalorian is not far behind its fellow Star Wars shows, likely due to its upcoming season fast approaching. Pedro Pascal's series reaches an impressive 33.4 times the average demand, which is still surprising given that no new episodes are releasing as of now whereas Andor is still within its release window.

The full breakdown can be seen below:

Parrot Analytics

Animated Jedi Show Performing Exceptionally Well

Seeing any animated show or movie perform as well as Tales of the Jedi is a huge accomplishment, as the medium isn't typically regarded as highly by the general public when pitted against live-action entries in similar franchises.

And seeing it do this well against a live-action show in the very same series is just as impressive, particularly with it being a single-day release going up against a show like Andor that has a new episode every week.

What this means in terms of more animated Star Wars projects moving forward is a mystery, although there are currently no signs that Tales of the Jedi is in for new episodes after its first season. But no matter the reasoning behind this shift, Star Wars is in a great place with two Disney+ projects ranking among the five most-watched series of any on the air.

Both Andor and Tales of the Jedi are now streaming on Disney+.