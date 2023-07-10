Wonka: Timothée Chalamet Releases Teaser for First Trailer

Timothée Chalamet revealed exciting news about Wonka's first teaser trailer.

Wonka serves as the prequel to the beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story as it focuses on the titular candymaker.

The upcoming film is directed by Paul King (Paddington) and it boasts a stellar cast that features the likes of Chalamet, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.

In April, Warner Bros. released the first footage of Wonka to CinemaCon attendees, but the public has yet to see anything official from the film.

When Will Wonka's Trailer Be Released?

Timothée Chalamet shared a short teaser for Wonka, confirming that the full-length trailer will be released online tomorrow, July 11.

This comes after the official logo for Wonka was revealed at a press event in the United Kingdom last Wednesday, July 5.

What To Expect in Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka

Timothée Chalamet’s confirmation that Wonka's trailer will finally release tomorrow is a welcome development for the movie. This would also indicate that marketing for the film is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.

During CinemaCon, the first look at Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa made headlines, and it looks like exciting footage of the actor's appearance as the said character could end up in the official trailer.

Moreover, the highly-anticipated portrayal of Chalamet as Willy Wonka is also expected to be pushed to the forefront in the movie's first trailer alongside several first looks at its star-studded cast.

A hint of how the famous Chocolate Factory and the Golden Ticket were made could also be showcased in the new trailer.

All in all, exciting things are coming for Wonka as it approaches its worldwide premiere.

Wonka is set to premiere in theaters on December 15.