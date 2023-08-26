Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Gets Release Update Amid Delay Concerns (Report)

With movie delays becoming the norm once again, fans got a new update regarding the release of Timothée Chalamet's upcoming Wonka prequel film.

Wonka is set to put Chalamet in a new light with a role as the iconic chocolate maker alongside an incredible supporting cast featuring Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman, with the first trailer showing an energy and a charm different from anything fans have seen before.

This film is also the latest to be put in jeopardy of being delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevents actors from participating in any promotion for their major Hollywood projects. This could substantially harm public awareness and the box office revenue of movies released during this time, especially those like Timothée Chalamet's Wonka that center around a big-name, marketable star.

Warner Bros.

Deadline reported that Warner Bros. currently intends to keep Timothée Chalamet's upcoming Wonka movie in its current release slot, with the film slated to arrive on December 15.

This marks one of three projects from Warner Bros. that will keep its release date, the other two being Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 20) and The Color Purple (December 25).

Chalamet's other major movie, Dune: Part Two, became one of the latest blockbusters to be pushed back, with that sequel now premiering on March 15, 2024. This comes even after reports hinted that it was "highly unlikely" that Denis Villanueve's highly-anticipated film would have its debut date moved.

In terms of other studios, Wonka will have a little competition about a month ahead of its debut with Disney and Marvel Studios' The Marvels, which keeps its release date of November 10.

Other films have already faced delays during these strikes, however, with Kraven the Hunter, Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and moving to new premiere dates.

If the strikes continue, 2024 films are likely to be pushed back as well, particularly those that were in the midst of production when the shutdowns began.

Looking at Warner Bros.'s upcoming slate, it seems clear that the company needs at least one film to stay in the game amidst a slew of titles that will not be released until 2024.

The studio is already struggling thanks to a trio of flops from the DCU, as October 2022's Black Adam, March 2023's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and June 2023's The Flash all failed to deliver with fans and at the box office.

With Wonka being something of a unique release for Warner Bros. as a semi-prequel and a non-superhero movie, perhaps Warner Bros. sees this film as the best option to gain positive word of mouth before the year ends.

And with Timothée Chalamet's other movie, Dune: Part Two, already being delayed due to the strikes, Warner Bros. may look to use this young star as a focal point in promotion more in that film considering the hype surrounding its debut.

For now, Wonka is still set to arrive in theaters on December 15.