A record-breaking runtime has just been revealed for Denis Villeneuve's Dune 2.

Following a delay, pushing Dune: Part Two out of 2023, the film, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will now open on March 1, 2024.

As that release date approaches, more details about the movie are coming out, including its lengthy runtime.

2021's Dune was a slow burn, being 2 hours and 35 minutes long making it one of Warner Bros.' longest films of that year.

Dune 2's Record-Breaking Runtime

Warner Bros.

According to The Film Classification and Rating Organization (EIRIN), Dune: Part Two clocks in at a whopping 2 hours and 46 minutes.

EIRIN is Japan’s film regulator and previously reported Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time's runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes before its release. The film's final runtime was 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Dune 2's reported length breaks the record for the longest film directed by Denis Villeneuve, which was previously held by Blade Runner 2049.

Here's a full look at all of Villeneuve's ranked by runtime, can note how both Dune films will combine for 5 hours and 21 minutes:

Dune: Part Two: 2 hours and 46 minutes (reported) Blade Runner 2049: 2 hours and 43 minutes Dune: 2 hours and 35 minutes Prisoners: 2 hours and 33 minutes Incendies: 2 hours and 10 minutes Sicario: 2 hours and 1 minute Arrival: 1 hour and 46 minutes Enemy: 1 hour and 30 minutes August 32nd on Earth: 1 hour and 28 minutes Maelström: 1 hour and 28 minutes Polytechnique: 1 hour and 17 minutes

Does the Runtime Matter for Dune 2?

The first Dune film by Denis Villeneuve was (generally) well-received by audiences, with some constructive notes on its length and ambiguous ending.

What's surprising about Dune 2's runtime is that the film is expected to conclude the story within the first Dune novel by Frank Herbert.

This record-setting runtime may be confusing for some readers of the books as the first film told the majority of the story, but will ultimately be shorter in length.

2021's Dune essentially covered two-thirds of the book, hinting at Villeneuve expanding out the story's final chapters and possibly adding new story elements in Dune: Part Two.

New cast members include Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Butler takes on the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who caught the eyes of many when the first look at the character was unveiled, revealing his stark white figure and bald head.

Even factoring in the record-breaking runtime, Dune 2 looks like it could be a big winner at the box office for Warner Bros. in 2024.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 1, 2024.