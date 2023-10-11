Dune 2 Gets Unsurprising Rating

The official MPAA rating for Dune: Part Two won't come as a surprise to those who saw the first film.

Dune 2 continues the 21st-century adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic science fiction novels.

Returning to the second film are Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, all of them joined this time by stars Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Initially set to be released in November, Dune 2 was pushed back to March 15, 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Official Dune 2 Rating Revealed

Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two's official Motion Picture Association rating is PG-13, according to Film Ratings.

This is unsurprising considering Dune (2021) shared the same rating.

According to the report, Dune 2 is rated PG-13 due to "sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language."

Dune 1 was rated PG-13 because of "sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material."

How Dune Is Not a Light-Hearted Franchise

While a PG-13 rating indicates that most people can see the film and it'll typically be appropriate, Dune isn't necessarily an easy watch for all ages.

In the 2021 film, Duke Leto Atreides, (Oscar Isaac) Dr. Wellington Yu (Chang Chen), and Piter De Vries (David Dastmalchian) all perish.

The first film centers on a war for dominance over the desert planet Arrakis, the sole supplier of the valuable "spice," with Duke Atreides and his House battling the Harkonnens.

In Dune: Part Two, fans should expect more war, with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) stepping up in a significant way and being pushed to the forefront of battle.

The Dune 2 trailer already teased massive fight sequences, with some looking pretty gruesome featuring Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha character.

One of the more haunting scenes in the first Dune is when the Reverend Mother administers a test on young Atreides by placing a poisoned pin near his neck and challenging him to endure intense pain without withdrawing his hand from a box.

It's a memorable scene which likely contributed to that film's PG-13 rating.

Dune: Part Two is set to release on March 15, 2024.