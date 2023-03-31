The Mandalorian's Zeb Actor Had a Bigger Role Than We Thought

The actor who voiced Zeb in Star Wars Rebels had a far bigger role in bringing the character to life for The Mandalorian than many fans may have realized.

Longtime Star Wars fans were stunned to see a very specific Lasat show up ever so briefly in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian's third season.

Not only did that Lasat look like Star Wars Rebels' mainstay Garazeb Orrelios ("Zeb" for short), but he also sounded like him too, thanks to the character's original voice actor, Steve Blum, returning to provide his voiceover work.

Turns out there's another big part of Zeb's performance that the actor helped provide.

Bringing Zeb to Live-Action With Steve Blum

Lucasfilm

On his Instagram story, Brandon Blum revealed a new interesting tidbit about the live-action debut of fan-favorite Star Wars character Zeb in The Mandalorian.

Brandon's father happens to also be Steve Blum, the man who originally voiced Star Wars Rebels.

Steve Blum

According to his son, not only did he provide the voice, but he also did facial capture as well.

Brandon Blum

Earlier this year, Blum shared a video of him after doing some facial motion capture. While it's more likely for Midnight Suns or Insomniac's upcoming The Wolverine game (projects the actor is involved in), perhaps it was actually for The Mandalorian.

When Will Audiences See Zeb Again?

Seeing Zeb was nothing less than a shock for longtime fans.

One thing is for sure: the practical and digital effects looked absolutely incredible. However, it couldn't have been cheap.

Given how expensive such a creation would be, it's very likely Lucasfilm plans to use that technology and the character it brought to life in more projects. Maybe audiences could see him again as soon as Ahsoka later this year.

Ironically, while there wasn't a single rumor suggesting Zeb would make the jump to live-action, almost all of his fellow Star Wars Rebels teammates have been the subject of many.

Sabine Wren is already confirmed to play a key role in Ahsoka, and it wouldn't be too surprising if she ended up showing up by the end of The Mandalorian's third season.

As for the rest of the Ghost crew, Hera and Chopper were previously confirmed at last year's Star Wars Celebration, while Eman Esfandi is cast as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+, while Ahsoka will debut by year's end.