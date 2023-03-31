The Mandalorian Gives Dave Filoni the Perfect Cameo In Newest Episode

The latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 featured yet another cameo for Star Wars creative (and Mandalorian showrunner) Dave Filoni.

Filoni is best known for his work on the live-action Disney+ series as well as for creating beloved Star Wars projects such as The Clone Wars and Rebels.

The Mandalorian showrunner has made it a habit of cameoing in his projects set in the galaxy far, far away, appearing as Chopper the droid in Rebels as well as Rebel pilot Trapper Wolf in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

This is something many Star Wars directors over the years have been doing including the likes of Taika Waitit, Jon Favreau, and The Book of Boba Fett's Robert Rodriguez.

Dave Filoni in Season 3 of The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm

"Chapter 21" (titled "The Pirate") on The Mandalorian featured yet another cameo from showrunner Dave Filoni.

Lucasfilm

Filoni returned to play his Trapper Wolf character from Season 2, sitting alongside Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Captain Teva at a New Republic base cantina seen early in the episode.

Lucasfilm

This cameo is perfect because Filoni can be seen sporting his signature cowboy hat, something he has become known for similar to Kevin Feige's Marvel-themed baseball caps.

Lucasfilm

Other Star Wars directors Deborah Chow (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian) also cameo in the episode as Sash Ketter and Jib Dodger respectively.

Dave Filoni: The Master of the Cameo

Dave Filoni is truly living the ultimate Star Wars fan dream. Not only is he getting to shape the canon he grew up loving but gets to take part in front of the camera as well.

The Star Wars creator has become beloved amongst fans of the franchise, with some seeing the Mandalorian showrunner as the quasi-Kevin Feige figure for the galaxy far, far away.

And the comparison to the Marvel Studios executive does make a lot of sense, as Filoni has continued to move the franchise forward no matter the quality of the content that releases around his projects.

However, Feige is not writing himself into the latest Captain America sequel or super-powered streaming spin-off.

Filoni is just having fun, and no one should take that away from him. And what makes this cameo even more perfect is it not only creates more of that narrative connective tissues audiences love, but it also canonizes Filoni himself into the Star Wars timeline.

Before this, Trapper Wolf was a nondescript New Republic pilot played by Filoni. But, now, he is Filoni, with the character sporting the Lucasfilm creative's signature choice of headwear.

"Chapter 21" of The Mandalorian can be streamed on Disney+ now.