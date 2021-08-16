Boba Fett Show Merch Hints at Return of Special Mandalorian Character

Now that Season 1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has concluded, the next Disney+ Star Wars series on the horizon is The Book of Boba Fett set to release in December 2021.

Since its surprise announcement in The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale post-credits scene, very little has been revealed about Lucasfilm's latest project apart from it starring Temuera Morrison as Boba and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand after following their roles in The Mandalorian.

In addition, many of The Mandalorian's directors and producers returned to work on his series as well; and for some, in more ways than one?

DAVE FILONI'S TRAPPER WOLF IN BOOK OF BOBA FETT?

A crew gift pin from the production of The Book of Boba Fett that appeared in a listing for Production Treasures featured Lucasfilm Executive Dave Filoni's Rebel Pilot character Trapper Wolf.

The Mandalorian

However, instead of the traditional pilot helmet, the pin shows Filoni wearing his signature cowboy hat but emblazoned with his character's wolf detailing.

After all, if the name "Trapper Wolf" didn't give it away already, Filoni has a thing for wolves, as fans of Star Wars Rebels are no doubt aware.

Production Treasures

Filoni first appeared as Trapper Wolf in "The Prisoner" episode of The Mandalorian's first season followed by an additional appearance in Season 2's "The Passenger."

While he's confirmed to produce and direct again in The Book of Boba Fett, the fact Filoni's character is being used as a crew gift for the Boba Fett series indicates that audiences may see Trapper Wolf again sooner than later.

THE MAN, THE PIN, THE ACTION FIGURE

After Filoni's work with George Lucas on the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and serving as the creator of Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian was his venture into live-action, where he has written, directed, produced, and - as Trapper Wolf - performed.

While it's fun for the fans to see Filoni cameo in his projects, Trapper Wolf appearing in The Book of Boba Fett is intriguing and could imply other Mando characters could appear in this upcoming series.

After all, there are rumors that The Mandalorian's Greef Karga, Migs Mayfeld, and Cobb Vanth are expected to cameo in the new show.

Also, another crew item from The Book of Boba has already shown Baby Yoda in the artwork leading to speculation that the new series may be more closely tied to The Mandalorian than originally expected.

Finally, it's worth noting that this pin isn't the first time Filoni, or his character of Trapper Wolf, has been immortalized in some form, as Star Wars has revealed a Black Series figure of Filoni's pilot Wolf ahead of its fall release.

It's safe to say that Star Wars fans should prepare for more of Filoni's Trapper Wolf either on their screens later this year or on store shelves?

The Book of Boba Fett is set to debut this December on Disney+.