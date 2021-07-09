Star Wars Celebrates Dave Filoni With New Mandalorian Black Series Figure

The name Dave Filoni used to not be known so well.

Back when the Star Wars prequel films were airing, there was a small show actively at work. Working on course, correcting, and fleshing out all of the areas that the films at the time had not done such a good job with. That show? Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The show, known by many as a kid's show at the time, introduced so many things to the world that were taken for granted. Characters such as Ahsoka, Captain Rex, Cad Bane, and so many others. All were extremely beloved aspects of the Star Wars universe, all living only in animated form.

Post-sequel trilogy, and now with The Mandalorian's success, all of those elements are coming into the spotlight—something that is long overdue. This includes Ahsoka's live-action debut, and her subsequent solo show that is now in the works. Dave Filoni's creations and creative talent are finally coming back into the spotlight.

So much so, that now, the man is even getting his own action figure.

DAVE FILONI'S TIME

Hasbro

It is officially Dave Filoni's time to shine—he is an action figure now!

Just announced by Fandom, the famous Star Wars creative force Dave Filoni now has an action figure, as his The Mandalorian character Trapper Wolf, a character that appeared in Season 1's "The Prisoner", and again in Season 2's "The Passenger".

The figure, officially titled "STAR WARS: The Black Series 6-Inch Trapper Wolf Figure," will retail for $26.99 and will be available this fall. More pictures of the figure can be seen below.

Hasbro

The figure's packing includes some Dave Filoni artwork on the side of the box.

Hasbro

Another look at the figure can be seen on the outside of the box.

Hasbro

Filoni takes aim, possibly at Cad Bane for taking his cowboy hat.

Hasbro

Filoni looks happy, so it looks like he hit his target.

Hasbro

Filoni is off to celebrate.

THE FIGURE DAVE FILONI DESERVES

Of course, the figure isn't quite Dave Filoni, but that's no surprise. Instead, his first live-action appearance in the Star Wars universe will be forever immortalized. It does bring one question to mind: how likely is it that fans will see Trapper Wolf once again?

The outlook is good, as it seems to be a fun seasonal cameo that Jon Favreau likes to push for. Though, with The Book of Boba Fett taking The Mandalorian's usual fall spot, it could be a while before fans see that cameo utilized again. But then again, who knows—anything could happen.

That said, at least fans know that The Book of Boba Fett will in fact bring Dave Filoni back in one way at the very least: as a director. With his work on The Mandalorian, his latest directorial episode being Season 2's "Chapter 13: The Jedi", it's likely his episode will be one of immense quality.

It wouldn't be all that surprising if he brought along with it more Star Wars: The Clone Wars connections.