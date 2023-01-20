Star Wars: Thrawn Actor Disappoints Fans With Live-Action Rumor Response

It is only a matter of time until the fan-favorite Grand Admiral makes his way into live-action. Unfortunately, Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen shared some news that will disappoint many Star Wars fans.

No Galaxy Far, Far Away for ‘Perfect Choice’ Lars Mikkelsen

Star Wars

In a new interview with Express, Thrawn actor Lars Mikkelsen debunked rumors that he is continuing the part in live-action.

Despite voicing the character in the popular Star Wars show Rebels, he has cast some doubt on whether he will play a part in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Whether the actor is returning as the Grand Admiral has remained a mystery, and when asked by the publication, the actor “could only laugh evasively.”

He is aware of the “ongoing fan campaign for his return,” but the actor shared that he has not had the offer to play the character in live-action.

However, all hope is not lost, as the actor would consider returning a Thrawn in future projects should the offer arise:

"'I am aware of that, yes...Well, I haven’t had the offer. But, yes, sure."

Already, fans have shared their sadness with the news.

Twitter user @coffee_graff wrote:

"That is sad to hear. He is perfect for the part. SO perfect."

A second Twitter user, @MaceAhWindu, described being "very disappointed" in the news, especially considering that Lars has before shared his enthusiasm for carrying Thrawn mantel into live-action:

"Lars has said he would love to be live action Thrawn, so this isn’t a matter of ‘he didn’t want to do it’. If he’s not the live action choice I’m going to be at minimum very dissappointed. That is a slam dunk casting. Hopefully he’s just lying about not being approached."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!