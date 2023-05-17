The Mandalorian Star Shares the Perfect Satine Casting for Live-Action

A star from The Mandalorian shared their dream casting choice for a live-action version of Satine Kryze.

For those who don’t know Satine Kryze, she was first introduced in Season 2 of The Clone Wars animated series.

Satine was a Mandalorian and the Duchess of Kalevala on Mandalore. She campaigned for peace, aiming to distance her people from their warrior, violent past. Not everyone agreed with her ways, including her own sister, Bo-Katan.

Additionally, Satine had a secret love interest situation going on with Obi-Wan—though not to the same extremes as Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala.

Sadly, she was murdered in from of him by Darth Maul out of revenge.

Despite that, here’s someone who could bring her to life on screen if the need ever arose.

Who Could Play Satine Kryze?

Lucasfilm

While speaking on the Steve Varley Show, The Mandalorian Star Kate Sackhoff revealed who she thinks should play Satine Kryze in live-action, who is Bo-Katan’s sister.

The topic arose when the outlet asked Sackboff if she ever thinks of hypothetical timelines that never were—like if Obi-Wan Kenobi was Bo-Katan’s brother-in-law.

The star confirmed that “all of those questions go through [her] mind:”

“I’ve definitely questioned who Bo knows. Like, who does Bo know in this world? What does Obi-Wan mean to her? What has happened to them in the past? Who is he to her now? All of those questions go through my mind. And I don’t know.”

In relation to Satine Kryze ever showing up on-screen, Sackhoff shared how she thinks “Cate Blanchett would be amazing:”

“I’m sure Dave [Filoni] has all the answers to all of this stuff. That’s the cool thing about Filoni is that he already has all the answers to all of this stuff. It’s just a matter of whether or not I get to be privy to it or not… I wish that we could talk about Satine. I think Cate Blanchett would be amazing.”

Cate Blanchett

When Does A Satine Story Fit?

Cate Blanchett is a perfect fit—no doubt about it. However, the opportunities to see a live-action Satine are very slim.

For one, her character is long dead. While that doesn’t always stop more stories from being told about the recently departed, she was most prominent within a short time span during the Clone Wars.

Fans have been dying for some live-action content during that period, so a brief time spent there could please a lot of people.

If Obi-Wan Kenobi is given a second season, perhaps the story could figure out a way to incorporate flashbacks so that the wider audience can be introduced to her. It would be a great opportunity to showcase how the two met in the first place.

While Satine is the love interest of Obi-Wan, she’s also Bo-Katan’s sister. The two have had an incredibly small amount of story dedicated to them.

If that relationship was explored further, it too would likely work best as flashbacks in a separate story. Though, it is hard to imagine why Lucasfilm would feel the need to bring Satine to the forefront of any narrative.

But the company is known to surprise fans, so who knows what the future holds.