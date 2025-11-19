Star Wars Secretly Canceled This Boba Fett Centered Season and Replaced Him With Ahsoka, Confirms Clone Wars Star

According to a former Star Wars: The Clone Wars star, Star Wars secretly cancelled what was supposed to be the 'greatest' Boba Fett story ever told and replaced it with Ahsoka Tano. From 2008 to 2013, Clone Wars ran on Cartoon Network, releasing its first six seasons, before being cancelled and seemingly left for dead. It was eventually revived for one last run of episodes on Disney+ in 2020, releasing what would come to be known as Season 7.

However, over the years, whispers of another Season 7 plan have begun to emerge, leaving fans to wonder if the final season of the series they received was ultimately also the plan from Lucasfilm and Disney. Clone Wars voice actor Daniel Logan offered up some details about the show's scrapped Season 7 during a recent convention appearance.

Lucasfilm

Speaking at Space Con 2025 (via Popverse), Logan, who was best known for playing a young Boba Fett in the Star Wars prequels as well as The Clone Wars animated series, revealed it was initially planned for Clone Wars Season 7 to focus specifically on his Boba Fett character.

"One of the greatest and saddest things for me working on that show was we actually had a whole Season 7 that was meant to be based around Boba Fett," Logan told those in attendance, adding that, "It was about to be the story of Boba Fett and how he got his new armor:"

"One of the greatest and saddest things for me working on that show was we actually had a whole season seven that was meant to be based around Boba Fett... It was about to be the story of Boba Fett and how he got his new armor. Because most people are like, 'Well, he just took Jango Fett’s armor and he used Jango Fett’s helmet.' But if you remember in the previous seasons, he blew Jango Fett’s helmet up trying to kill Mace Windu."

This would have culminated in a duel between Boba and his bounty hunter ward, Cad Bane, elements of which were eventually incorporated into The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series.

Lucasfilm

Logan remarked that Lucasfilm has released a short tease of this cancelled Season 7 story, saying, "They just released the chase between Anakin Skywalker and Boba Fett:"

"We ended up doing a story of how he went around and got his armor. There was a story arc of how Boba Fett got his dent in his helmet, and how he killed Cad Bane, but then Cad Bane ends up surviving and then going against Boba Fett later on in 'The Book of Boba Fett.' They just released the chase between Anakin Skywalker and Boba Fett. You can find that online now. So, they’re slowly but surely releasing some of those roughs that we actually filmed or recorded."

This was in reference to the unfinished animation work from the scrapped season that was made available online earlier this year.

The version of The Clone Wars Season 7 instead focused largely on Ahsoka Tano's journey during the events of Revenge of the Sith, culminating in her escape from the Clone scourge of the Jedi and Order 66. All seven seasons of The Clone Wars are now streaming on Disney+.

Why Did Star Wars Abandon Its Initial Clone Wars Plan?

The secret behind Star Wars' cancelled Clone Wars Season 7 plan has long been a topic of conversation among Star Wars fans. While there have been teases of where the scrapped Clone Wars story would have gone, these new comments from Daniel Logan are by far the most concrete details the Lucasian faithful have gotten on the project.

Over the years, Boba Fett has become one of the most popular characters within the Star Wars canon, so hearing that an entire Clone Wars season was going to be devoted to his journey post-Attack of the Clones will almost surely come as a disappointment. This is especially the case considering the Boba Fett-focused title audiences did get in The Book of Boba Fett is widely considered a miss.

The Clone Wars' shift from Boba to Ahsoka for its Season 7 focus makes sense when one considers what the animated show's final season ultimately became.

Had Season 7 simply been another season in the Prequels-set show, depicting more of the time between Episodes II and III, then the Boba Fett story would have made a ton of sense. However, that is not what the show's seventh season ended up being.

Instead, Season 7 marked the final batch of episodes for Clone Wars, which had to wrap up the show's story while also tying into the events of Revenge of the Sith. That meant Ahsoka almost had to be the focus, following the former Jedi as she grappled with the fall of the Republic.

Clone Wars was ultimately Ahsoka's series, so putting her under the microscope for the final season just made sense.