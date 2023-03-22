Boba Fett Actor Returns for The Mandalorian Season 3 In Unexpected Way

Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison made an unexpected appearance in the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

Temuera Morrison made his Star Wars debut in 2002's Attack of the Clones where he portrayed Jango Fett, as well as all of the clone troopers.

Since then, the actor also appeared in Revenge of the Sith, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

With the story of The Mandalorian connecting to the other Star Wars Disney+ shows, it was teased and then confirmed that Morrison would be showing up at some point in Season 3 as Boba Fett.

Boba Fett's Temuera Morrison Returns as Clone Trooper

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of The Mandalorian.

In Chapter 20 of The Mandalorian, a flashback sequence featuring Grogu being rescued from the Jedi Temple included multiple clone troopers from the 501st Legion.

In the credits for the episode, it was revealed that the clone troopers were actually portrayed by Temuera Morrison, the actor that plays Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

In the past, Morrison did play all of the clone troopers in the prequel trilogy and even made a cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi as an unmasked clone as well.

However, Morrison's return as a clone in Season 3 of The Mandalorian is somewhat unexpected, as it was previously confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Boba Fett at some point before the season ends.

Morrison's Final Appearance as a Clone Trooper?

This is likely the last time that Morrison will appear as a clone trooper in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, but fans can expect to see him back as Boba Fett in the coming episodes.

The major conflict of the current batch of episodes still hasn't been totally fleshed out, but something big will probably happen where Din Djarin will call for Boba's aid.

However, just because Morrison won't be the voice behind a clone in The Mandalorian doesn't mean he won't be returning as one, or even multiple, in other projects.

Even though it has not been confirmed as of this time, it is possible that Ahsoka could feature the reunion between Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. If that happens, Morrison will almost definitely be the one under the helmet.

It is also worth mentioning that Commander Cody could still make an appearance in an upcoming series.

The most likely project for Cody would be a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The original plans for that story included Cody as a major character, so if another batch of episodes is ever released, it wouldn't be a surprise if the former clone commander fought alongside his friend and general from The Clone Wars.

Season 3, Episode 4 of The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.