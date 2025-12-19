DC Unveils First-Ever Display With Pattinson's Batman & Corenswet's Superman Together (Photos)

DC Studios unveiled a stunning display of David Corenswet's Superman alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman, sparking fans' hopes for a potential crossover between the two heroes. Both Corenswet's Superman and Pattinson's Batman are already slated to return for highly anticipated sequels in 2027 (Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part 2), with the pair of DC mainstays set to begin production sometime in 2026. While they are clearly set in different universes, a good chunk of the fandom is clearly advocating for Pattinson's Dark Knight to be the same Batman in the DCU, but it will probably never happen because DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is already casting for a new Caped Crusader.

Still, this didn't stop fans from expressing their interest in seeing the two DC heroes together on-screen, as evidenced by a new social media post. The Direct's Aeron Eclarinal was in attendance in person at Tokyo Comic-Con 2025, and he managed to take images of DC Studios' stunning display, featuring Robert Pattinson's Batman alongside David Corenswet's Superman, which ignited fans' hopes of seeing the two heroes together on-screen.

The Direct

The display featured life-size statues of Corenswet and Pattinson's respective heroes, alongside a wooden replica of their official DC Comics logo.

Robert Pattinson's Batman is showcased in its full glory, featuring a highly detailed look at his batsuit from The Batman.

The Direct

Superman and Krypto look incredible as they appear to be gearing up for battle in this official DC Studios display.

The Direct

Some fans have speculated that this could be DC Studios' way of teasing a crossover between the two main heroes. Still, Gunn's previous insistence that Matt Reeves' Batman universe is entirely separate from the DCU suggests otherwise.

Meanwhile, Supergirl's marketing also kicked off in Tokyo, Japan, after the film's teaser poster (with the heroine's stunning logo) was showcased in a massive display at Tokyo Comic-Con.

The Direct

A unique display also featured a live drawing of Supergirl by artist Acky Bright, set against scenes from Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the background.

The Direct

Directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow brings back David Corenswet's Superman to the forefront, and it is heavily implied that he will reluctantly team up with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor against Brainiac (whose inclusion is set to make DC history). The movie is set to bow in theaters on May 9, 2027.

Meanwhile, Matt Reeves returns to the director's chair for The Batman Part 2, as it continues the exploration of Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne's mind as he grapples with Gotham's new status quo. The sequel is set to premiere in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Will David Corenswet's Superman & Robert Pattinson's Batman Ever Team Up?

DC

At this stage, the chances of seeing David Corenswet's Superman and Robert Pattinson's Batman together are slim to none, considering the circumstances in the on-screen DC Universe. The world of Matt Reeves' Batman is grounded and gritty in nature, and it would not fit the already established DCU, where fighting monsters and aliens has become a regular part of everybody's day-to-day lives.

The only way for these two characters to team up is through a Multiverse-infused crossover, but even this would be years away, since Marvel Studios is already developing its own version of alternate realities storylines on the big screen.

Suppose DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn decides to pull the trigger on a Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, there's a strong chance that Corenswet's Kryptonian hero and Patterson's Caped Crusader would meet and eventually team up to save all of reality.

If anything, it is a sad truth that this official display would be the closest fans would get to seeing the DCU's Superman and Matt Reeves' Batman together.