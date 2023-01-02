Warner Bros. Unveils Poorly-Timed Man of Steel Collection

Warner Bros. officially released a new collection of DC Universe (DCU) movies including 2013's Man of Steel shortly after Henry Cavill's exit from the role of Superman.

As part of their new tenure leading the DCU, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that Superman will be rebooted without Henry Cavill playing Clark Kent. This came as a massive disappointment for fans who had waited to see Cavill return to the role, which finally became a reality in 2022.

Upon the release of Black Adam, fans got the chance to celebrate Cavill's comeback, as he appeared in the movie's post-credits scene alongside Dwayne Johnson, marking his first canon appearance in the DCU since 2017's Justice League. Reports then teased plans for him to finally be in line to make Man of Steel 2 more than a decade after his original movie kickstarted the DC Extended Universe, although it was all for naught once Gunn and Safran took over.

Now, weeks after that reality settled in, fans were reminded of the disappointment thanks to a poorly-timed release from the DCU's parent company.

Warner Bros.' Awfully-Timed Superman Movie Bundle

As listed on the Microsoft Store, Warner Bros. released a new 2-Film Collection bundling 2013's Man of Steel and 2022's Black Adam, which became available digitally on iTunes, Vudu, the Microsoft Store, and other retailers on December 16 for $29.99.

Warner Bros.

Unfortunately, this bundle was released one day after DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced that Henry Cavill would no longer play Superman. Additionally, it was only four days before Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared that he was stepping away from the DCU for the time being.

Why Did Warner Bros. Release Superman Bundle?

Unfortunately, this bundle was likely planned as part of Black Adam’s release plan long before the movie came to theaters last Fall. Releases like these are usually planned out months in advance regardless of any external circumstances.

But beyond that, it’s quite sad to see that it still went through despite the myriad of changes in Warner Bros.’ plans for the DCU. Gunn and Safran only officially took over their positions less than a week after Black Adam made its debut, and even though this release wasn't on them as leaders, it shows that the old management didn't exactly think through what fans would see here.

No matter who is responsible for this mishap, it's one that seems only fitting considering how drastically things have changed with regard to the DCU's future. The only questions now pertain to what Gunn and Safran have planned for their new slate of DC projects, more news on which should come in the next few weeks.

Black Adam and Man of Steel are both available for purchase wherever movies are sold.