Is Black Adam Vs. Superman Movie Real? Dawn of Justice 2 Speculation Explained

Fans are intrigued by a new trailer for a rumored movie titled Black Adam Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice 2, leading to speculation about whether the supposed DC movie is real.

Is Black Adam Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice 2 Real?

Warner Bros.

The Darth Trailer YouTube channel teased an upcoming release for Black Adam Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice 2.

The trailer showed off Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Henry Cavill's Superman from the DCEU, setting the stage for an epic battle between them that may put the entire world in jeopardy.

Those familiar with the upcoming plans for the DC Universe know this trailer is fake and that the movie is not real. The footage is taken from 2013's Man of Steel, 2022's Black Adam, and other films to make the story look real.

The two characters famously met on screen for the first time in the mid-credits scene from Black Adam, which was meant to set up a more epic future battle between them. Reportedly, Johnson even demanded that Cavill be brought back specifically for that plotline after the Superman star's extended absence from DC.

Unfortunately, this idea was shelved shortly after Warner Bros. hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to run DC Studios, effectively ending the DCEU. From there, the duo announced their new slate of DC projects, which did not include plans for Black Adam yet.

Gunn also addressed the complicated situation following his hiring, noting that everything originally planned for Black Adam existed long before he joined the team.

What Will Happen With Superman & Black Adam?

For now, only Superman has a definitive and confirmed future for the DCU after David Corenswet was cast as the Man of Steel for Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

He'll kick off his run with the role in Superman, which finished principal photography on July 30 (per Gunn on Instagram). That movie is being prepped for a July 11, 2025 debut, which comes only two weeks ahead of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25.

As for Black Adam, there are no official plans for Gunn and Safran to bring the character into their new universe, although he could be prepped for an introduction later.

There may still be a chance for Johnson to play the role in a multiversal capacity, which he teased on X (formerly Twitter) following DC's change in leadership being made official.

He explained that he and Gunn would be in touch about how to bring Black Adam back to the big screen alongside the new canon DCU:

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Despite all this, the chances of him returning to play Black Adam seem slim for the time being. Fans continue to wait for news about either Johnson or his character's return to DC, but nothing has been officially reported or rumored since late 2022.

Black Adam and Man of Steel, along with the rest of the DCEU, are streaming on Max.

