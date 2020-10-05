The Mandalorian Season 2: New Looks at Gina Carano's Cara Dune, Carl Weathers' Greef Karga Revealed

The Mandalorian season 2 is nearing its release, with official word remaining relatively hush on what fans can expect when the series returns.

Some tidbits have provided some indicators though, such as the official confirmation of Timothy Olphant and Rosario Dawson's involvement in the series. A listing for the fifth episode could also indicate where Dawson is expected to show up as Ahsoka Tano.

Mando Mondays was announced to occur in conjunction with season 2, kicking off on October 26. Despite this, several items have been seen prior to the commencing of this effort from Star Wars. Several items have leaked ahead of the second season, pointing to potential spoilers for the story to come.

New merchandise has been found from the upcoming season, giving full looks at several characters from The Mandalorian season 2...

NEWS

Star Wars collectors site Yakface uncovered new cardboard standees of several characters from The Mandalorian season 2 being sold by Advanced Graphics. These items provide clear looks at the new outfits for returning characters, as well as views of entirely new ones being introduced this season.

From Advanced Graphics

Carl Weathers returns as Magistrate Greef Karga, bearing slightly more elaborate clothing than his previous appearance. The character notably has the 'magistrate' title fixed to his name in the product listing. In-universe, Karga was a former disgraced magistrate, so perhaps he will regain his title in the next season.

From Advanced Graphics

Cara Dune also comes bearing a new title, being listed as 'Marshall Cara Dune'. This may have something to do with her slightly updated costume, which is mostly the same besides featuring a Rebel Alliance logo on her belt buckle. This could indicate that Dune has decided to rejoin the Rebellion.

From Advanced Graphics

The Mythrol were an alien race introduced in the first season of The Mandalorian and it seems they are here to stay. The product listing specifically refers to the product as 'The Mythrol', implying that this standee represents the alien race, rather than an individual Mythrol in particular.

From Advanced Graphics

A lot of Star Wars media introduces variants to the classic Stormtrooper armor, and The Mandalorian season 2 is no different. The prior season introduced the crimson-adorned Incinerator Trooper, but this time round the Mortar Trooper joins the Empire.

This Stormtrooper bears some resemblance to Commander Cody and his 212th Clone Trooper Battalion, with the yellowish-orange stripes and accenting. Whether there is any connection to the group remains to be seen.

With much of the marketing being primarily focused on The Mandalorian himself and Baby Yoda, it is relatively unclear as to what role these characters will be playing going forward. Greef Karga and Cara Dune will undoubtedly be aiding Din Djarin on his adventures, but their new titles suggest they have their own plot lines going on as well.

All of these characters and more can be found when The Mandalorian returns for its second season on October 30, 2020.