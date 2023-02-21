Pixar Boss Breaks Silence on Lightyear Disappointment

Pixar CCO Peter Docter has addressed Lightyear's poor performance.

Why Lightyear Flopped, According to Pixar

Disney

In talking with TheWrap, Pixar CEO Pete Docter commented on Lightyear's critical and financial disappointment and why it failed to connect with audiences.

Docter's diagnosis is that Pixar "asked too much of the audience" in terms of Lightyear's premise:

“We’ve done a lot of soul-searching about that because we all love the movie. We love the characters and the premise. I think probably what we’ve ended on in terms of what went wrong is that we asked too much of the audience. When they hear Buzz, they’re like, great, where’s Mr. Potato Head and Woody and Rex? And then we drop them into this science fiction film that they’re like, What?”

Lightyear was intended to be the movie that Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear was based on.

Therefore, Buzz was voiced by Chris Evans instead of Tim Allen and was portrayed as a sci-fi action hero instead of a popular toy.

While some have credited Lightyear's poor performance to audience confusion, which may be true, Docter also believes that the film and its portrayal of the characters were "just a little too distant" from Toy Story's iconic characters and their design:

“Even if they’ve read the material in press, it was just a little too distant, both in concept, and I think in the way that characters were drawn, that they were portrayed. It was much more of a science fiction. And Angus [MacLane], to his credit, took it very seriously and genuinely and wanted to represent those characters as real characters. But the characters in ‘Toy Story’ are much broader, and so I think there was a disconnect between what people wanted/expected and what we were giving to them.”

