Scary Movie 6 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

After years of lying dormant, Scary Movie is coming back with the release of Scary Movie 6.

Known for its goofy satire and cameo-filled cast, the Scary Movie franchise brought together the worlds of R-rated comedy and spine-chilling horror films with five movies released between 2000 and 2013.

Leaning more on laughs than bloody kills, the Wayans Brothers-produced series of spoof movies spawned a whole wave of similar titles, spinning off with films like Vampires Suck, Superhero Movie, and The Starving Games.

When Will Scary Movie 6 Release?

Miramax

According to reporting from The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set to come to theaters sometime in 2025.

This sequel is supposedly set to film sometime this fall; however, there are a few major road bumps to get over on the way to that.

Being developed by Paramount and Miramax, Scary Movie 6 still does not have a director attached.

This is concerning as the title is seemingly set to get in front of cameras by the end of this year.

This could be the case of the studio keeping the name of the director hidden, but one can assume that if there was a director attached, their name would have gotten out somehow. This is especially true considering the in-depth reporting on the modern-day entertainment industry.

Who's Cast in Scary Movie 6?

Miramax

When Scary Movie 6 is eventually released, fans can expect a star-studded affair.

The franchise has been known for its unique casts in each film, featuring superstar cameos like Shaquille O'Neal, Charlie Sheen, and Snoop Dogg.

Heading into Scary Movie 6, no actors have been confirmed to appear in the project, but surely, as the film comes closer to filming, casting information will be made public.

Regina Hall (who appeared in the first four Scary Movie films) has expressed interest in returning to the franchise, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that she "would love to see where [her character of Brenda Meeks is] now:"

"I said we should've had [a reunion], but we can't have a 20-year reunion cause they're too off for that. It's gotta be like 23-year [reunion.] Like, who would have a 23-year [reunion]? I was like, 'I would love to see where they are now!' I don't think it's any place amazing, but I think it'd be fun to see!'"

This came as her co-star Anna Faris (the only other actress to appear in four Scary Movie films), told Entertainment Weekly, "with the right paycheck" both she and Hall would likely come back:

"I love Regina [Hall] so much. We're always making each other just giggle, and I loved that dynamic. I think it was a really unique element that we brought to the table for that franchise. I bet with the right paycheck, Regina would be in too."

And it is not just returning stars who have shown interest in appearing in Scary Movie 6.

Scream 5 actress Melissa Barrera said it "would be fun" to star in the upcoming spoof (via Inverse):

"I always loved those movies. When I saw it announced, I was like, 'Oh, that would be fun. That would be so fun to do.'"

Barrera was previously axed from the Scream franchise after she came out publicly in support of Palestine in its continued conflict with Israel. With this in mind, the modern-day scream queen could have some fun jumping into a franchise like Scary Movie, perhaps satirizing the circumstances of her firing.

What Will Happen in Scary Movie 6?

Miramax

Plot specifics for Scary Movie 6 remain under wraps, but given the series' storied past, fans have some idea of where the movie will go.

Typically, each Scary Movie follows the plot of another horror film from around the time of its release, bringing elements of other horror movies and Hollywood at large to create this massive amalgam of hilarious spoofery.

Seeing as it has been 11 years since the last Scary Movie film, there is plenty of fodder for the franchise to gnaw on and provide its own satirical take.

This likely will include modern horror hits like Hereditary, The Babadook, IT, Get Out, Us, X, M3GAN, Smile, and Happy Death Day, to name a few.

There is also the chance the franchise's iconic take on the Scream Ghostface killer from the first movie could come back, especially given the renewed interest in the Scream franchise over the last few years.

Whatever Scary Movie 6 decides to tackle, audiences can expect a hilarious time poking fun at some of Hollywood's best and brightest.

Scary Movie 6 is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

