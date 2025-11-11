Netflix Reveals Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour & More Stranger Things Cast Replacements

Netflix has officially revealed the cast replacements for Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and other core mainstays following the release of Stranger Things Season 5. The final season of the Duffer Brothers-created series is set to make waves soon on the streaming service, but the story is far from over, since a new animated spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, will go back in time to 1985 while still retaining the same characters from live-action.

As anticipation builds for Stranger Things' final season ahead of the show's release on November 26, 2025, Netflix is already pulling back the curtain on what's next for the franchise, following its explosive finale. Part of this effort includes the marketing campaign for Stranger Things: Tales from '85, which came with an unexpected announcement of replacements for the main cast.

Netflix officially revealed the first trailer for Stranger Things: Tales from '85, alongside the confirmation of the voice cast of the animated series, featuring the replacements for Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and more.

The animated series takes place between Stranger Things Seasons 2 and 3, circling back to the winter of 1985 in Hawkins. Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but the familiar characters are confirmed to fight "new monsters" and uncover a brand-new "paranormal mystery."

Newcomer Brooklyn Davey Norstedt will replace Millie Bobby Brown as the voice of Eleven in Tales from '85. The actress' lone credit was playing Amber in a mini-series titled WeCrashed in 2022. Meanwhile, Brett Gipson will take over the role of Jim Hopper from David Harbour in the animated series. Gipson is best known for his roles in NCIS, Shameless, S.W.A.T., and Station 19.

Alongside Eleven and Hopper, five other main characters from Stranger Things will return in Tales from '85, namely Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Max Anderson, Lucas Sinclair, and Dustin Henderson.

Here is a list of the other prominent cast members who will also replace the original actors from the live-action show:

Jolie Hoang-Rappaport - Max

Luca Diaz - Mike

Ej (Elisha) Williams - Lucas

Braxton Quinney - Dustin

Ben Plessala - Will

The additional voice cast of Tales from '85 includes Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things Season 5 is set for a historic release, with the final batch of episodes scheduled to be released in three parts.

The first four installments will be released on November 26, 2025. The next three episodes will premiere on Christmas Day 2025, and the much-talked-about finale will bow on the streamer and in theaters on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2025).

Why Stranger Things' Original Cast Didn't Return in Tales from '85

Although Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is set in the past, it's quite odd that none of the original cast will be returning to bring their respective characters to life in animated form. However, there must be a good reason.

The star-studded cast of Stranger Things is heavily committed to other high-profile projects, and their limited availability and potential scheduling conflicts could cause issues with the development of Tales from '85. This is on top of the heavy budget constraints, as the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have high talent fees (read more about the controversy surrounding Brown and Harbour ahead of Stranger Things Season 5).

It's also worth noting that the original actors' voices have naturally matured over the years, and they would not be suitable for the younger characters in the prequel animated series. Recasting the characters with younger actors also allows fresh performances that could make it stand out from the original show.

While others pointed out that the announcement of the spinoff diminished the stakes for the upcoming release of Stranger Things Season 5, Tales from '85 serves as a laid-back form of going back to the world of the Upside Down, which also digs deep into an unexplored time in Hawkins with the original group of heroes that diehard fans know and love.