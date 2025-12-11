Watch: Stranger Things 5 Stars (Almost) Spoil Vecna’s Redemption Twist

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Noah Schnapp (Will) almost divulged some spoilery information about the series' big bad villain, Vecna, ahead of the release of the final episodes. The Netflix series, which began in 2016, is finally coming to an end with its last season in 2025, and following an epic first volume, interest in how Stranger Things will end is at an all-time high. The Stranger Things cast and creators embarked on an extensive press tour ahead of Season 5's debut, dropping some hints of information that may bear fruit as the series continues.

One question fans have going into the back half of Stranger Things is how the group plans to end Vecna's reign of terror in the Upside Down. The character was shown kidnapping children in Season 5 Volume 1, including Mike and Nancy's sister Holly, all in an effort to execute a mysterious master plan. However, as it so often goes with villains, it may be that a redemption arc is in store for Vecna.

Brown and Schnapp dodged spoilers while speaking to TV Guide ahead of Season 5's release, but the duo seemed to subtly allude to Vecna's redemptive arc. During the interview, the duo was asked who they believed the most misunderstood villain was. Schnapp responded, "low-key, Vecna," before Brown stopped him from answering further, saying, "No, shut up. That's it, be quiet."

The interviewer then continued, pressing them on how misunderstood Vecna is based on his role in Season 4. Brown dodged the question again, saying, "You know, let's just not even, because today has been a day. We want to do so much for you, but we're not smart enough to dance around these questions. We wish we were, but we're not."

Brown's urgent response seems to suggest that Schnapp was about to reveal a spoiler regarding the show, and her continued dodging of the question seems to reiterate that the line of questioning was heading into spoiler territory. Given that the question was about misunderstood villains, and Schnapp did respond with Vecna (as did Maya Hawke earlier in the interview), it seems likely that the show will reveal more about the character later in the season, potentially repositioning Vecna from a villain to a hero.

Adding to the theory is a quote from the creators, the Duffer Brothers, who told Tudum that Vecna's epic entrance in the Season 5 Volume 1 finale was designed to mirror Darth Vader's arrival in the hallways in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As many are aware, Darth Vader is a notable villain who underwent a redemption arc, having transformed from a hero, Anakin Skywalker, into a Sith, before ultimately being redeemed by turning against the Emperor to aid his son, Luke Skywalker.

While it's all just speculation, the Duffer Brothers drawing a link between Vecna and Anakin Skywalker could hint at the two characters sharing further parallels. Stranger Things has always worn its sci-fi influences on its sleeve, with Stranger Things 5 leaning heavily on A Wrinkle in Time to explain some of its plot elements. It wouldn't be too far of a stretch to think that the Duffers may also have drawn on one of the greatest villains of all time, in Darth Vader, when designing the character arc for Vecna.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 was released on November 26, and Volume 2 will be released on December 25, followed by the final feature-length episode on Netflix (and in cinemas) on December 31.

Will Vecna Be Redeemed in Stranger Things?

Netflix

As Stranger Things 5 heads into its endgame, there are only a few ways things can go for Vecna. The villain could end triumphant, be defeated (or killed), or be redeemed. Hints from the Stranger Things 5 cast seem to suggest the latter option, but what would it take for Vecna to get redemption?

Vecna was first introduced in Season 4 of Stranger Things as Henry Creel, an orderly at Hawkins Lab who had been experimented upon by Dr Brenner and then had his blood transfused with other child test subjects, including Eleven, to try and give them supernatural powers. Henry eventually committed the Hawkins Lab Massacre, but was rejected by Eleven when he asked her to help him rule the world, and she used her powers to send him into the Upside Down.

The stage show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, then sheds more light on Henry's origins, proving he was a lonely and tormented young boy who was corrupted by his psychic powers. Eventually, he succumbs to this influence and seeks to rule the world as Vecna, now enacting his plan to steal children in Stranger Things 5.

Given that Henry's transition into Vecna was likely due to corruption stemming from his interactions with Dimension X, this also suggests there is something he can overcome, which may return him to his innocent self. Similar to Anakin Skywalker, who was corrupted by his powers and the Dark Side, Henry could be redeemed, possibly through the power of love (which is what Patty Newby used to stop Henry from killing her father in Stranger Things: The First Shadow).