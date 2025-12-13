'Stranger Things' Star Claims 1 MCU Villain Could Defeat Vecna

Noah Schnapp, the actor behind Will Byers, looked outside the Upside Down for a fictional character with the ultimate power to stop Stranger Things' main antagonist. When the highly anticipated final season of the Netflix blockbuster finally premiered its first volume, the cast reflected on the daunting power of the show's ultimate foe, Vecna. The monumental task of confronting the series' main antagonist, who commands the Mind Flayer and the creatures of the Upside Down, led the stars to contemplate fictional characters from outside Hawkins who might stand a chance against him.

During a red carpet conversation with Entertainment Weekly at the Los Angeles premiere for Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, the core cast was asked to name a villain from another universe capable of securing victory over the creature.

Marvel Studios

The most eye-catching response came from Schnapp. When posed with the question, "So what monster or villain from another fictional universe do you think could actually beat Vecna?" Schnapp immediately bypassed several horror icons and fantasy sorcerers for a Marvel Cinematic Universe titan.

"Thanos is what comes to mind," Schnapp asserted, adding a theatrical gesture that referenced the Mad Titan's most devastating act: "Yeah, with a little [snaps fingers]."

Schnapp was not alone in drawing parallels to other formidable dark forces. Co-stars Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) both gravitated toward the Wizarding World's most infamous dark wizard.

Dyer noted the shared experience of the cast, stating, "I guess, [we have] a young cast growing up... [so] we talk about Harry Potter sometimes. I'm like, Voldemort? Maybe."

Sink echoed the sentiment, focusing on the thematic requirement for such a confrontation. She concluded that the nature of the fight necessitated a foe with a certain magical profile. "Maybe a Voldemort figure or something like that. I think you need something kind of half-human, half dark magic sorcerer. Yeah, maybe Voldemort."

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the powerful psychic hero Eleven, opted for a character within the franchise, choosing an opponent that Vecna truly feared and directly challenged him in the past.

"I just, I can't help [it]... Eleven," Brown declared. "Come on. She can do it. We just have to root for her," she added.

How Difficult Will It Be To Defeat Vecna in Stranger Things 5?

Netflix

The final fight against Vecna, also known as Henry Creel and Number 001, represents an existential threat to Hawkins, making it the most difficult challenge the heroes have ever faced. The severity of the conflict is confirmed by the release of Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, which shows the town reeling from the rifts Vecna opened in the Season 4 finale.

Vecna, now fully established as the mastermind behind every monster and tragedy since Season 1, possesses power far exceeding previous threats. He is not only a terrifying monster but a powerful psychic who actively shaped the Upside Down into the desolate landscape known to the protagonists.

After 20 months of silence, Vecna initiated his final, apocalyptic plan to gather 12 children from Hawkins, including Holly Wheeler, for a mysterious purpose. He intends to use these children as vessels to reshape the world in his image.

The key to Vecna's defeat, and the central danger for the heroes, lies in Will Byers. Will's psychic connection to Vecna, established when he was captured in 1983, is now revealed to be literal rather than symbolic. This connection allows Will to sense Vecna's presence, much like the link between Harry Potter and Voldemort.

However, this connection, which was once a vulnerability, has become a source of strength. Volume 1 confirms that Will is now capable of channeling Vecna's power. He is seen influencing and destroying Demogorgons, positioning him as the key weapon needed to locate and ultimately break the psychic link powering the villain.