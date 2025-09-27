Sadie Sink's top-secret Marvel villain role may be coming into view, thanks to a pair of insider reports. The 23-year-old Stranger Things star has been attached to the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day since late mid-March, yet fans still have no clue who she is playing. Names like Mary Jane Watson, Mayday Parker, Jean Gray, and Gwen Stacy have all been thrown out at one time or another concerning Sink's casting, but nothing official has been announced.

A new rumor regarding Sadie Sink's Spider-Man 4 role may finally offer fans a clear answer about who she could play in the movie, pinning her as the potential main villain for the MCU Phase 6 blockbuster.

On a new episode of The Hot Mic podcast, insider John Rocha shared that he has heard some new notes about Brand New Day's main villain. In that conversation with co-host Jeff Sneider, Rocha posited that "I am being told that Jeff you were right, the main villain is a female shapeshifter:"

"I have some things to break on the show. I have had some sources reach out to me close to the production, and someone who recently was at a Disney presentation for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What I am being told that Jeff you were right, the main villain is a female shapeshifter. They have cast the person, but I am not allowed to say who it was. Not sure if they are the Chameleon or not, but they are a shapeshifter."

He was unclear on who this shapeshifter would be, but he did mention that there was a name attached; he just was not willing to divulge who that actor would be.

Rocha also made it clear that while characters like "Tombstone and Scorpion are in the film, they are "not the main villains:"

Tombstone and Scorpion are in the film, but they are not the main villains. And, from what I got from a source from over seas, and take this with a grain of salt, Boomerang is also going to be a part of this movie, and MJ has a new boyfriend, which is what causes Peter to snap a bit, and it makes the film a little more darker and grounded."

Marvel Studios

This came as Marvel scooper Cryptic HD Quality shared his thoughts on who Sink could play in Phase 6's next film.

Replying to a fan on X, the insider posted what he called "a hint" in the form of a bubble of text from a Spider-Man comic, reading "You've probably noticed over the past year, more and more of your battles have been coming from the supernatural side of the street."

This blurb of text is from The Amazing Spider-Man #506, which coincidentally prominently featured a villainous shapeshifter known as Shathra. Combining these two new reports could potentially point to Sink playing Shathra as Brand New Day's new villain.

This would align with what Rocha has heard from his sources and what Cryptic seemed to be alluding to in his new tease online, giving fans the best case yet for who Sink could be playing in the new film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026. The new wall-crawling adventure will usher in a new era for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, as he starts a life of anonymity following the dramatic events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland will be joined by Sink on the film, as well as Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Zendaya.

Who Is Shathra in Marvel Comics?

Shathra is a lesser-known Spider-Man villain who has popped up several times throughout the wall-crawler's nearly 70-year comic book history.

Hailing from Earth-001, Shathra is an otherworldly being whose godly parents have tasked her with designing the Celestial Map of Humanity. However, when her sister's design for the web of the Multiverse is what they ultimately go for, she begins to seethe with revenge.

Marvel Comics

Determined to outdo her sister with her own design of the Multiverse, she travels from reality to reality, mapping humanity's existence across multiple planes. She crosses paths with Peter Parker/Spider-Man on her journeys, whose powers she deems the perfect food for her Multiversal hatchlings.

This puts the two characters at odds, with Spider-Man fending Shathra off while trying to protect New York City from its usual criminal threats.

Shathra's primary powers include shapeshifting, Multiversal travel, flight, and the use of her dangerous claws and stinger (when not in human form).

There have been teases of Multiversal elements being present in Brand New Day's primarily grounded story, so Shathra's inclusion could make sense, bringing some otherworldly seasoning to sprinkle on top of a mostly street-level Spider-Man tale.