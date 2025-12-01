Marvel Studios Reportedly Eyes Stranger Things Star for Major X-Men Role

A new insider report revealed that one Stranger Things star is being eyed for Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men movie. After years under the 20th Century Fox banner, Marvel's marvelous mutant team is finally at home at Marvel Studios, with a full-on big-screen reboot on the horizon. This new take on the beloved super-powered squad will reportedly feature a wholly new cast of characters/actors and will be directed by Thunderbolts* filmmaker Jake Schreier.

Beyond that, details on the project are scarce. The next steps in the MCU X-Men movie's journey will likley be casting, bringing in a new set of young stars to play these beloved comic book characters. One of these new names could potentially be Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

According to entertainment scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Brown is being considered for a major role in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot. In a post on X, the insider wrote, "Millie Bobby Brown is being eyed to play an X-Men in the MCU reboot," before prompting their followers to suggest who they think she should play:

"SCOOP: Millie Bobby Brown is being eyed to play an X-Men in the MCU reboot. Who do you want her to play?"

MyTime failed to mention any character specifics for the 21-year-old's role in the MCU, but given her past work as the telepathic Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, some have posited that she could make a great Jean Grey, should Marvel cast her for such a part.

No official release or production information has been made public for Marvel Studios' new X-Men movie; however, word is that it will be released sometime after Avengers: Secret Wars (which is due out in theaters on December 17, 2027). Recent reports suggest that the movie will feature fan-favorites Jean Grey and Cyclops in leading roles, with characters like Wolverine taking a step back.

Who Could Millie Bobby Brown Play in the X-Men Movie?

Netflix

Marvel Studios potentially eyeing someone like Millie Bobby Brown for X-Men is an exciting prospect. The young actress, as already proven, has the goods to shoulder an entire franchise, being the brightest star to emerge from Netflix's acclaimed Stranger Things series.

At just 21, she is the perfect age to be introduced into the MCU, allowing her to grow with the franchise without worrying about her aging out prematurely. This is especially true for characters like the X-Men, who Marvel is reportedly aiming to introduce to the MCU at a young age.

Of course, given her history playing telepaths, Jean Grey will be the number-one choice for Brown to play in the MCU. However, this seems too easy. Brown may want to explore another corner of the super-powered spectrum, coming off of Stranger Things.

Funnily enough, Brown's Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink (who is set to first appear in the MCU in next year's Spider-Man: Brand New Day) has been rumored to play Jean in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.

Other X-Men Brown could potentially shine playing in the MCU include Rogue, Kitty Pryde, or perhaps even someone like the shape-shifting Mystique. No matter what happens, if Marvel Studios is serious about signing Brown to its new Mutant-based film, it is getting an exciting young talent still very early in her career.