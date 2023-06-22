Watch: Spider-Verse 2 Honors Spider-Punk's Hobie Brown With New Tribute Video

Sony Pictures paid tribute to the Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk Variant of Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a unique video.

Spider-Punk came to life for his biggest role in any Marvel movie to date behind a voiceover performance from Daniel Kaluyya, who also embodied the Border Tribe leader W'Kabi in the MCU's Black Panther.

Throwing a bit of a wrench into the budding love story building between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, Hobie Brown became an instant fan-favorite as his visuals and personality shone amongst dozens of Spider-Man Variants.

Sony Honors Spider-Punk With Tribute Video

Sony Pictures Animation's Twitter page posted a 19-second video highlighting Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, brought to life by Daniel Kaluyya, from the recently-released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The video starts off with Spider-Punk revealing his face for the first time, leading to Miles expressing his pure amazement at how cool Hobie Brown is:

Miles Morales: "How are you even cooler under your mask?" Hobie Brown: "I was this cool the whole time."

Fans also get a look at different versions of Spider-Punk's costumes, showing off the hero's flair and his skill with a guitar as he laid a beatdown on those in his way.

The full video can be watched below:

Kaluyya spoke on the opportunity to play the Spidey Variant in April, thanking the Spider-Verse 2 team for allowing him to voice a character with "a wicked character that sounds exactly like [him]:"

“I was gassed. I turned to Lord, Miller and Kemp and said, ‘Thank you for letting me be a part of it, because this is cool as fuck.’ I’m a voice in Spider-Verse with a wicked character that sounds exactly like me, from where I’m from. Come on! You go to the younger people in your family and flex: ’I’m getting on, but don’t forget!’”

Will Spider-Punk Return Post-Spider-Verse 2?

With Spider-Punk becoming such an important part of Spider-Verse 2's story, the big question now is whether Daniel Kaluyya will be back in action for next year's sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was last seen in the final moments of Spider-Verse 2 standing alongside Gwen Stacy as she went on the search for Miles, which also featured a handful of other fan favorites from both of the first two movies.

Hobie and Miles took a liking to one another almost immediately upon their meeting, especially with Hobie being something of an antithesis to the other web-slingers Miles looked up to.

And while fans may not see too much of a difference in how Spider-Punk looks next time around, his influence on the third movie will be vital as he and the Spider-team look to save the Multiverse from being wiped out.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide.