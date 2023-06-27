Spider-Verse 2 Actor Speaks on Spider-Punk Spin-off Possibility

Spider-Punk's voice actor has commented on his character's future beyond Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse films.

Spider-Punk's Hobie Brown, voiced Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya, is one of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's break-out stars.

Not only was the animation style of this guitar-slaying Spider-Man original from anything and any Spidey screen, but so was his character.

While anticipation is high for even more Spider-Punk in 2024's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, so are hopes for a spin-off Spider-Punk project.

Spider-Punk Star Talks Spider-Verse Spin-off

In talking with GamesRadar+, Daniel Kaluuya revealed that he too wants to see more of Hobie Brown and his universe, saying, "I would love to watch that as a fan:"

"I think his world is really interesting, this mix of London and New York. It's very oppressive, we spoke about George Orwell's '1984,' Hobie's reality reminds us of that. I would love to watch that as a fan and if it happens it would be amazing, but if it doesn't we've got this."

Spider-Verse producing team, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, have already confirmed that the threequel will be "visiting Spider-Punk's world," referring to the London and New York-inspired location as a "new feast for the eyes.”

While the duo has yet to confirm a solo Spider-Punk story, Kaluuya has thoughts on which stars should join him in lending their voice to a Spider-Verse Spider-Person, such as "Snoop Dogg!" and "Bill Murray:"

“Snoop Dogg! Spider-Dogg - D, O, double G! He would shut the shit down. He’s got the best voice in modern society, let’s keep it real. Or, Bill Murray - I don’t know how you get him in it but my guy Bill has got to be involved as well. If I could work with Bill Murray in any shape or form, I’d be a happy man.”

Should Fans Expect a Spider-Punk Spin-off?

The fact Spider-Punk's Hobie Brown has resonated with fans isn't lost on Sony.

The studio recently posted a tribute video for Daniel Kaluuya's web-slinger, offering a quick look at his costumes, his guitar-slaying skills, and the moment where he reveals his face to say, "I was this cool the whole time."

Across the Spider-Verse's directors are also aware that, apart from being cool, Spider-Punk is integral to Miles' arc in that he "supports his [Miles] idea of 'writing your own story'."

The question now is whether the Spider-Verse team intends to continue writing Hobie's own story, post-Spider-Verse 3, just as they are expected to do with Spider-Woman.

While that remains to be seen, the character's popularity - now coupled with Daniel Kaluuya's interest - has surely set Sony's Spider-Sense tingling; and it wouldn't be surprising if a spin-off is announced in the near future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters now.