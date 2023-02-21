Spider-Verse 2: First Look at Vulture's Redesigned Suit Revealed (Photos)

The new batch of Spider-Man Funko Pops! for the upcoming Across the Spider-Verse film was revealed, and it includes a new look at the film's Vulture.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was critically claimed and heavily loved by fans around the world. So it should come as no surprise that its sequel, which is due this summer, is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

As the most recent trailer showed, the upcoming project will have an insane amount of Spider-People. While they won't all play a big role, there'll still be a core group—which includes Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman, at least.

But they certainly won't be alone.

New Spider-Verse Funko Pops!

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the brand-new Across the Spider-Verse Funko Pops!, and they provide the best look at a handful of characters.

Among them is the original design of Spider-Woman's local Vulture, who apparently is "Medieval" themed.

This villain can actually be seen briefly in the trailer, being smashed in the face by Spider-Woman's motorcycle.

Miles Morales and his new suit are also among the first of the new batch.

Next up is Gwen Stacy, whose outfit looks mostly unchanged.

Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 is looking sleek, with plenty of little tech details throughout.

2099 also comes in a glow-in-the-dark Variant, exclusive to Entertainment Earth.

The villain of the upcoming animated film, The Spot, is seen coming out of one of his multidimensional portals.

Spider-Man India is looking quite colorful and sports a unique design.

A pregnant Spider-Woman will play a vital role in the animated film and looks just as badass as one might expect.

Fans also got a first glimpse of Spider-Byte, who made their first appearance back in 2018's Vault of Spiders #1.

The fan-favorite Spider-Punk will appear in the new movie, and boy, are his eyes big.

Scarlet Spider, one of Spidey's more iconic alternate outfits, is sporting some interesting shadow details.

Of course, Miles isn't always wearing his Spider-Man suit—something proven by this Funko Pop!.

Gwen Stacy also gets out of her superhero attire every once in a while.

The Many Spider-People of the Spider-Verse

The first line-up of Funko Pops! for the upcoming movie is among the larger sets to release recently.

Given the many variants of the leading hero in the film, there could easily be multiple more waves—all this size or greater. And that's only the bad guys.

If the plot is jumping through the Multiverse, it's hard to believe that only Vulture and The Spot will be showing up. This would be like how the first film has minor appearances from Scorpion or Doc Ock.

But who might be the lucky winners? There are endless options, but someone like Sandman could present a lot of unique visualization quirks, as could the master of illusions, aka Mysterio.

Outside of the bad guys, there's also the fact that fans have seen alternate Peter Parkers, but where are the Miles Morales variants?

Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.