Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 Gets Riveting New Plot Synopsis (Report)

A thrilling new story update for The Accountant 2 highlights a major death at the center of its plot.

2016's The Accountant follows the story of Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a brilliant money-laundering accountant on the autism spectrum who secretly works for crime syndicates.

The anticipation surrounding the sequel to Amazon MGM Studios' action thriller has been high, considering the first movie was released almost a decade ago.

The Accountant 2 will be directed by Gavin O'Connor and feature a strong cast led by the trio of Affleck, J.K. Simmons, and Jon Bernthal.

Ben Affleck

According to a report from entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman, The Accountant 2 will revolve around Christian Wolff being tasked to help solve the mysterious death of the director of the Treasury Department's FinCEN Ray King (J.K. Simmons).

Wolff will team up with his brother, Braxton (Jon Bernthal), to track down the killer and bring justice to King's death.

The full synopsis reads as follows:

Christian Wolff (Ben Afflecks) is hired to help solve puzzles of the murder of the director of the Treasury Department's FinCEN Ray King (JK Simmons) so he has to team up with his brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) to track down the killer.

The sequel follows up on The Accountant's wild ending, where Braxton was revealed to be the assassin working with the villain the whole time.

However, after realizing that his brother was his enemy, Braxton turned on his henchmen to save him instead.

This new story update allows the two brothers to utilize their strong bond in the past in ways where they can flourish together to find the mysterious assailant.

What To Expect in The Accountant 2

The Accountant 2's new story gives off a buddy picture vibe, bringing together Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal's characters in an action-filled epic team-up.

A glimpse of the pair's bond was already showcased at the tail-end of the first movie, and it was one of the bright spots in The Accountant.

Given that more screen time for the two characters is expected to be included, fans can expect more emotional bickering and high-stakes collaboration between the pair.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who is set to return in the sequel, spoke with The Direct last September to hype up the movie, promising that Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 "will blow people away:"

"I was super excited when I read the script and saw what the story was going to be, that I was going to get to work alongside those guys. And like I said, just revisit a story that there is so much good will for that movie. I get stopped all the time. It's still playing on airplanes or on Netflix or on cable. It's had this longevity, and I think that this sort of the new puzzle, so to speak, the mystery that we have for the sequel, is really going to blow people away."

Addai-Robinson plays Marybeth Medina, a Treasury agent initially tasked to find The Accountant's real identity. At the first film's end, she accepts her new role as Christian's new contact.

Aside from the core cast of the first movie, more new faces are confirmed to star in the sequel, such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Daniella Pineda, Westworld alum Robert Morgan, and Emancipation cast member Grant Harvey.

The Accountant 2 is set to premiere in theaters on April 25, 2025. The Accountant is streaming on Netflix in the United States.