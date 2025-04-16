Here's When The Accountant 2 Movie Streaming Release Is Now Expected

With The Accountant 2 hitting theaters in a matter of weeks, fans can expect Ben Affleck's latest thriller to be available to stream sometime in Summer 2025. But when exactly?

The Accountant 2's Projected Digital Release Window

Ben Affleck

Amazon MGM Studios has developed a fairly consistent pattern when it comes to releasing its theatrical films on digital platforms.

Recent titles like The Beekeeper, Challengers, and Blink Twice all followed a similar timeline, arriving on digital between 18 and 25 days after their theatrical debuts:

The Beekeeper: Theatrical: January 12, 2024 Digital: January 30, 2024 (18 days after theatrical)

Challengers: Theatrical: April 26, 2024 Digital: May 17, 2024 (21 days after theatrical)

Blink Twice: Theatrical: August 23, 2024 Digital: September 17, 2024 (25 days after theatrical)



The exact window seems to depend on a film's box office performance and marketing strategy, with faster digital drops for moderately performing titles and slightly longer waits for those with stronger legs in theaters.

Given that The Accountant 2 is a sequel to a successful 2016 film ($86.2 million domestically) and features returning stars like Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, its performance could lean toward the higher end of that range.

Based on recent studio trends, The Accountant 2 is likely to be available on digital platforms in mid-to-late May.

When Will The Accountant 2 Begin Streaming?

Ben Affleck

When it comes to streaming releases, Amazon MGM has shown more variation in timing than with digital rollouts. Some titles like Red One made the jump to streaming in under a month (after a dreadful box office run), while others such as Challengers waited nearly five months:

The Beekeeper: Theatrical: January 12, 2024 Streaming (MGM+): April 19, 2024 (98 days after theatrical)

Challengers: Theatrical: April 26, 2024 Streaming (Prime Video): September 19, 2024 (146 days after theatrical)

Blink Twice: Theatrical: August 23, 2024 Streaming (MGM+): November 21, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)

Red One: Theatrical: November 15, 2024 Streaming (Prime Video): December 12, 2024 (27 days after theatrical)



This window seems to reflect not just performance but also the platform strategy, films heading to Prime Video tend to take longer, while those landing on MGM+ often arrive sooner.

It's still unclear whether The Accountant 2 will debut on Prime Video or MGM+, but its genre and franchise appeal could make it a candidate for a faster turnaround.

Especially if the film has a solid but not record-breaking box office run, Amazon may opt to boost engagement on MGM+ or fill a summer gap on Prime Video.

Based on past release patterns, The Accountant 2 will likely begin streaming sometime between late July and early August 2025.

The Accountant 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 action thriller, reuniting Affleck as Christian Wolff with returning cast members Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and J.K. Simmons.

Directed by Gavin O'Connor, the film introduces new cast member Daniella Pineda and continues the story with Wolff teaming up with his brother Brax on a deadly new case. After premiering at SXSW in March, the film is set to open exclusively in theaters on April 25, 2025.

The Accountant 2 hits theaters in the United States on April 25.