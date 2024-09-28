Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 is going to absolutely "blow people away," at least according to one of its main stars.

The original 2016 film followed Ben Affleck's Christian Wolff, an incredibly smart autistic numbers man who helped to uncook the books of various criminal enterprises, working to uncover thefts. He's not just great with numbers, however–Christian is a formidable opponent and could honestly be pitted against 007 himself.

Now, nine years later, a proper sequel is scheduled for release on April 25, 2025.

The Accountant 2 Promises to Be An Awesome Time for Fans

While speaking to The Direct's Russ Milheim, The Accountant 2 actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson teased that the upcoming Ben Affleck-led sequel is going to more than life up to the hyper.

Robinson played Marybeth Medina in the first film, a Treasury agent in the first film working under J.K. Simmons' Ray King. She will be returning for the sequel, alongside the likes of Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal.

She teased that "the mystery that [they] have for the sequel" will "blow people away:"

"So I was super excited when I read the script and saw what the story was going to be, that I was going to get to work alongside those guys. And like I said, just revisit a story that there is so much good will for that movie. I get stopped all the time. It's still playing on airplanes or on Netflix or on cable. It's had this longevity, and I think that this sort of the new puzzle, so to speak, the mystery that we have for the sequel, is really going to blow people away."

The actress added that her time filming the movie earlier this year was "one of the best experiences [she's] ever had:"

"We filmed earlier this year, and I had one of the best experiences that I've ever had. I felt so fortunate because the first one was eight years ago, which is crazy. I felt so fortunate not only to revisit this character and get to revisit a character eight years later, when she presumably has changed, and I definitely have changed, but I got to reunite with all of the people that made the first one so great."

Robinson further revealed that this time around, she actually gets to "share screen time with Ben [Affleck] and Jon [Bernthal]:"

"So, it's Gavin O'Connor, our same director, Bill Dubuque, our same writer, Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal. JK, Simmons, you know, so many people that are coming together, and this time around, I get to actually share screen time with Ben and Jon, because I did not work with them in the first movie. I got to see them here and there in passing."

What Can Audiences Expect From The Accountant 2?

Interestingly enough, the ending of The Accountant didn't clearly set the stage for any particular sequel concept.

The biggest setup was actually related to Cynthia Addai-Robinson's Marybeth Medina, who took over for her former boss and became Christian Wolff's new contact–a position she previously wanted nothing to do with. That resentment and hesitation will almost certainly play a part in her journey for the sequel.

The fact that she shares scenes with both Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal suggests that Medina's role in the movie will be much larger than it was in the first. She is likely directly entangled in whatever huge mystery the film explores.

As for what else fans can expect in the sequel, one big surprise is that Anna Kendrick's Dana will not appear in the movie, despite surviving the first installment and being a key element of Christian Wolff's story.

Director Gavin O'Connor previously told Cinemablend that he aims to integrate Jon Bernthal's Braxton into the sequel more. So, for those wanting more of the actor (after all, who doesn't?), The Accountant 2 will deliver just that.

To make it more exciting, in that same interview, O'Connor confirmed that he has plans for a third movie, which he likens to Rain Man.

The Accountant 2 is set to release in theaters on April 25, 2025.

