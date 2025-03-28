Superman 2025 Test Screening Rumors Reveal Early Reactions To DC’s Biggest Movie

Early reactions from James Gunn's 2025 Superman film, arguably the most prominent DC movie in years, are starting to trickle out of test screenings.

While the official start of Gunn’s DCU came with Creature Commandos in December, Superman will be the franchise’s first major release on the big screen. Behind David Corenswet, it will also be the first solo Superman film since Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, giving it massive expectations.

The marketing campaign reached its peak in December with the release of Superman's first full trailer. However, with just over a couple of months until the movie’s debut, select people are getting the chance to see more of what’s happening.

How Did Insiders React to Superman Test Screenings?

DC Studios

Multiple industry insiders attended a recent test screening of James Gunn's Superman movie and reported on viewers’ reactions.

Daniel Richtman reported hearing that "people loved it" after seeing Gunn’s work with David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and more:

"'Superman' had a test screening and from what I hear people loved it."

Meanwhile, X scooper MyTimeToShineHello described the reactions as "decidedly mixed." Viewers ranged from not liking it at all to enjoying it to somewhere in the middle:

"The reaction to the 'Superman' test screening was decidedly mixed. Some people thought it was okay, some liked it, and others didn’t."

Additionally, speaking with John Rocha on The Hot Mic podcast (via @EverythingDCU_ on X), insider Jeff Sneider heard from a recent screening viewer who "liked it."

They felt Corenswet "delivered as the Man of Steel" while Gunn did well with "balancing the heart and the humor" (something that was worrisome to some fans):

"Got a recent test screening report from someone who saw it, and they liked it. They thought David delivered as the Man of Steel, they thought Gunn did a good job balancing the heart and the humor, and they said it’s around 140 minutes, approximately."

This marks yet another round of wildly mixed reviews for test screenings of Superman after reports from earlier in March hinted at reactions on both ends of the spectrum.

Will The Superman Movie Be a Success?

DC Studios

Superman is already one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2025, ranking near the top of many lists, including films like Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This is particularly true considering it will bust the door open to a brand-new DC Universe after years of issues with the former DCEU.

The biggest question mark is how fans will react to a universe that is already in motion. Not only will this movie not be an origin story for Clark Kent but it will also include already-established heroes like Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific.

On top of the heroes' side of the fight, Nicholas Hoult's new take on Lex Luthor is sure to turn heads, particularly with many expecting him to have an extended run in the villainous role (see more on why Lex hates Superman here).

Over the next few weeks, many expect DC Studios to continue the marketing tour with a second trailer for Superman as the next round of summer blockbusters preps for release. While there is still plenty of mystery about what will be shown, the next chapter in Superman's long legacy is sure to dominate headlines.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11.