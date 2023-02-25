Baby Yoda Will Be Much Stronger In Mandalorian Season 3, Reveals Director

Showrunner Jon Favreau teased an even stronger Baby Yoda for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) has come a long way since he was first introduced as the kicker of The Mandalorian's debut episode, having now trained with Luke Skywalker, and gotten some battle experience alongside Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

And now, fans are getting set for a whole new adventure for the adorable Jedi with Season 3 on the horizon. While The Book of Boba Fett may have been about what "Grogu was like without the Mandalorian," the duo has been reunited.

And Pascal's Mando is going to need Grogu, as the pair team up to take on the powers that be on the Mandalorian homeworld of Mandalore.

Jon Favreau Teases Powerful Baby Yoda

Star Wars

Baby Yoda will be powered up in The Mandalorian Season 3 according to series showrunner Jon Favreau.

Speaking to fans at an event in Spain, Favreau revealed that "Grogu has developed a lot" in the time since The Book of Boba Fett ended, noting "his Force powers have gotten greater:"

"Grogu has developed a lot, and now time has even passed since The Book of Boba Fett and since he's rained with Luke. As you can see, his Force powers have gotten greater."

The Mandalorian showrunner addressed Grogu's time training with Luke Skywalker in Empire Magazine, noting that "the Force gives you some natural abilities," but "without mentorship and training, you can’t unlock all of those things:"

"The Force gives you some natural abilities as far as what your potential is, but without mentorship and training, you can’t unlock all of those things. It’s not just a metaphor for a magical ability that has been visited upon you; it speaks to potential. It’s how you can apply yourself — who you study with, what you do, how hard you work — that can lead to different outcome."

This is in line with Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa's recent comments on Baby Yoda in Season 3, as he teased "things" that will "have people talking about Grogu:"

"There will be things [in Season 3] that once again have people talking about Grogu. In incremental ways, he’s growing as a character and in this partnership with Mando. As this relationship grows, Grogu has to become more central in things that are going on. He’s now firmly at the hip of Mando in every adventure... But he’s still just a baby!"

Predicting Grogu's Mando Season 3

It has already been established that Baby Yoda/Grogu is one of (if not the) most powerful character(s) in The Mandalorian.

Audiences have already seen the character levitate a Mudhorn and healing thing with nothing but his mind. But that is not to say there is nowhere on the Force power spectrum for him to go.

Perhaps Season 3 of the Disney+ series could show the character accidentally slipping into the dark side at moments to produce Force Lightning or Force Choke someone to save Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian.

Another unique powerset Grogu could potentially tap into could have something to do with the World Between Worlds. If rumors are true, and series like Ahsoka are set to use Star Wars' version of Mutliversal travel, then having Baby Yoda as the conduit for traversing that mysterious realm could make for an interesting plot device.

However this new "greater" Grogu takes shape on-screen, surely he will look absolutely adorable doing it.

The Mandalorian Season 3 debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 1.