The Last of Us: HBO Reveals Troy Baker's New Character

The latest trailer for HBO's The Last of Us revealed video game voice actor Troy Baker's character in the TV adaptation.

Troy Baker's New Last of Us Character Revealed

HBO's 'Next Week On' sneak peek teaser for Episode 8 of The Last of Us gave fans a look at Troy Baker, Joel from the video games the hit HBO series is based on, in his new role for the TV adaptation.

HBO

The short trailer sees Baker dressed in winter gear and brandishing a gun, playing a character known as James.

HBO

James is described as the secondary antagonist during the upcoming episode. He was David's (played by Nolan North in the games and Scott Shepherd in the TV series) partner and is second-in-command in a cannibalistic group of survivors.

HBO

Baker joins The Last of Uspoke s co-stars Ashley Johnson, Merle Dandridge, and Jeffrey Pierce (who The Direct recently spoke with about the series), as actors from the beloved PlayStation franchise who had the chance to also appear in the HBO series.

Watch the full Episode 8 preview below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!