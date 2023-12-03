A collection of actors have hit a particular milestone with their various appearances in the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become such an interlocking tapestry of heroes, villains, and other characters that sometimes, it can feel overwhelming to try and keep track of who appeared where.

As Marvel headed into its Multiverse Saga, things only became more complicated, since Disney+ afforded the studio to introduce characters at a rapid clip through television series and Special Presentations.

A select few of those characters and the actors who portray them even have bridged the gap between Marvel’s Disney+ content and its feature films.

Exclusive Multiverse Saga Character Club

The following actors and their respective Marvel characters hold the special distinction of having been introduced in the Multiverse Saga and have had a role in both an MCU movie and a Disney+ series.

Because of this, one could say they belong to a pretty exclusive MCU club.

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop

Marvel Studios

Kate Bishop, as brought to life by Bumblebee’s Hailee Steinfeld, was a series regular in Hawkeye, which saw the young archer team up with Clint Barton. In the very last pre-credits scene from The Marvels, Kate makes a quick cameo appearance, in which Kamala Khan attempts to recruit her (Nick Fury-style) to the Young Avengers.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

Natasha Romanoff’s adoptive little sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) made her first appearance as an agent of the Red Room in 2021’s Black Widow.

That film’s post-credits sequence teed up Yelena’s vendetta against Clint Barton, which was expanded upon in the Hawkeye series later that year. In the final episode, Yelena and Clint came to blows before the Avenger was able to talk her down.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val

Marvel Studios

Seinfeld’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays the mysterious, cunning Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Call her Val, but also don’t) slinked onto the scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to persuade John Walker to join her cause.

The Contessa then cropped up after Black Widow’s credits and had a more sizable role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where it’s revealed that she’s the director of the CIA.

Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff

Marvel Studios

One half of the Maximoff Twins from WandaVision, Billy Maximoff, was played by Julian Hilliard as a figment of his mother Wanda’s hex. The young actor later went on to appear in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where Billy and his brother Tommy were alive in an alternate universe.

Jett Klyne as Tommy Maximoff

Marvel Studios

The speedy Tommy Maximoff, much like his sibling Billy, first showed up as Wanda’s nonexistent son in WandaVision. But Jett Klyne appeared as a flesh-and-blood version of Tommy from another reality in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock

Marvel Studios

Although he may have appeared in the Daredevil Netflix series first, Charlie Cox began his MCU career in a one-scene cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home where his Matt Murdock serves as Peter Parker’s attorney. From there, Matt cropped up in two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, in which he donned his iconic Daredevil suit.

Jonathan Majors as Kang (and his Variants)

Marvel Studios

The embattled Jonathan Majors first made his presence known in the MCU in the Season 1 finale of Loki where he played He Who Remains, a Variant of Multiversal despot Kang. He then played the real Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, as well as another Kang Variant, Victor Timely in Loki’s second season.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Marvel Studios

The fan-favorite Iman Vellani first entered the MCU in Ms. Marvel on Disney+, where she gave life to teenager Kamala Khan who idolizes superheroes before becoming one herself. Captain Marvel’s number one fan then proceeds to serve as a lead in The Marvels alongside Carol and Monica Rambeau.

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Marvel Studios

Zenobia Shroff played Kamala’s mother Muneeba Khan in all six episodes of Ms. Marvel And then reprised the character for The Marvels where she and her family went to space with Nick Fury.

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Marvel Studios

Kamala’s dad Yusuf Khan was portrayed in both Ms. Marvel and The Marvels by Mohan Kapur.

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Marvel Studios

Saagar Shaikh, plays Aamir Khan, Kamala‘s older brother in the MCU. Much like Kapur and Shroff, he first showed up in Ms. Marvel before making the jump to the big screen in The Marvels.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Marvel Studios

Although Monica Rambeau began her time in the MCU as a little girl played by Akira Ackbar, Teyonah Parris took over the role as the adult version of the character starting in WandaVision. After gaining superpowers, Monica was one of the three leads in The Marvels alongside Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers.

Bonus: Maria Bakalova as Cosmo

Marvel Studios

Technically, Cosmo first showed up in the Collector’s museum in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but the telekinetic canine received a voice in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, where she was portrayed by Maria Balkalova. She then had a bigger role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, again voiced by Bakalova.