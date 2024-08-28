Marvel Studios Planning Live-Action Avengers Team-Up on Disney+ (Report)

A new report revealed that one popular Avengers comics team could be making its Disney+ debut in the upcoming Vision series.

Despite not being officially announced by Marvel, Vision (sometimes referred to as Vision Quest) was confirmed by Variety in May and will focus on Paul Bettany's Vision.

For years before that, though, rumors had been going around about potential plots and characters, such as it possibly taking inspiration from the Vision comic run by Tom King and Gabriel Hernández Walta.

West Coast Avengers May Make MCU Debut

According to a new report from Daniel RPK, the upcoming Vision Disney+ series may take inspiration from the West Coast Avengers comics, and could include members of the team:

"I hear this show will have elements from the 'West [Coast] Avengers' run and might even have members of that team in the series."

Marvel Comics

This comes as no surprise for those familiar with the West Coast Avengers, as White Vision has been a prominent member of the team over the years. Plus, the Vision Quest comic was a West Coast Avengers event, covered in issues 42-52 of the first West Coast Avengers series.

The summary of this 10-issue event on Marvel's website demonstrates exactly why adapting this West Coast Avengers story makes sense narratively, given where Vision is in the MCU currently.

It describes how Vision had "his memory wiped," and will learn "the true (and tragic) nature of his children with the Scarlet Witch:"

"In this chapter of the West Coast Avengers, the Vision: receives a startling transformation after he is kidnapped, has his memory wiped, and discovers the true (and tragic) nature of his children with Scarlet Witch. Plus, the U.S.Agent joins the A-Team, and the Great Lakes Avengers make their spectacular debut! Don’t miss this story arc by legendary writer and artist John Byrne."

Of course, the summary also mentions U.S.Agent, another West Coast Avenger familiar to MCU fans. Played by Wyatt Russell, John Walker will next appear in Thunderbolts*. Depending on where he ends up after the events of the 2025 movie, he could make an appearance in the show that would be faithful to this run of the comics.

Other West Coast Avengers in the MCU

Of course, while the Vision Quest angle makes the most sense, it has not been confirmed that this is the West Coast Avengers inspiration reported by Daniel RPK. There is a lot of lore behind the West Coast Avengers, with several lineups over the years.

The first iteration debuted in West Coast Avengers #1, led by Clint Barton (Hawkeye), and the most recent version of the team debuted in West Coast Avengers Vol. 3 #1 in 2018, led by Kate Bishop (Hawkeye).

Prominent West Coast Avengers team members from over the years familiar to MCU fans include America Chavez, War Machine, and the Scarlet Witch, among many others.

There is also Wonder Man, who will seemingly be introduced in the MCU prior to the Vision series in his own Disney+ show, and Mockingbird, who was possibly teased in 2021's Hawkeye.

On top of that, there are characters that could be brought into the MCU through West Coast Avengers, like Tigra, Gwenpool, and Spider-Woman.

There is not a currently known release date for the Vision series coming to Disney+, but fans can see the next chapter of the WandaVision story when Agatha All Along debuts on September 18.

