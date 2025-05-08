Marvel Studios shared the clearest images of the costume worn by the villain in the final MCU project in Phase 5. Following the efforts of Thunderbolts*, the final movie released as part of the MCU's Phase 5 slate, one more new streaming entry will bring another exciting antagonist into the fray for the franchise's greater story.

New images showed off the best look yet at Anthony Ramos's costume for his portrayal of Parker Robbins/The Hood in Phase 5's Ironheart. While Ironheart has not had much in terms of a promotional tour ahead of its June 24 debut on Disney+, these images give viewers a taste of what to expect from the show's central antagonist.

Shared by Empire, Ramos stands on set wearing a blue jacket under a long red cape, embodying the role of Parker Robbins in the MCU.

Epmire

With co-star Manny Montana on his left and head writer Chinaka Hodge on his right, Ramos and the crew push forward with filming for the series, which took place from May to November 2022.

Empire

For reference, this costume quite closely resembles the outfit worn by Parker Robbins/The Hood throughout his many years in Marvel Comics, complete with the red cape and hood.

Marvel Comics

The only other look at Ramos's Phase 5 villain thus far came in a larger look at Marvel's upcoming slate released in October 2024, which offered a couple of quick shots of The Hood. One shot featured Ramos with his costume looking similar to how it looks in the Empire images.

Marvel Studios

Another short part of the trailer provides a glimpse at Ramos completely suited up in his costume with the hood on his head, looking menacing as he stands tall above a fallen enemy.

Marvel Studios

Anthony Ramos's Phase 5 villain is originally a petty thief who shoots a demon inside a warehouse in the comics. After he kills the demon, he steals its cloak and boots, which allow him to fly through the air and become invisible.

The former Hamilton star will make his MCU debut in the Disney+ Ironheart, the final project in the MCU's Phase 5 slate, which debuts on June 24. Along with Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams and Ramos's Parker Robbins, the series is rumored to introduce Sacha Baron Cohen's take on the MCU's Mephisto.

What to Expect From The Hood in Phase 5's Ironheart

Much of the hype behind Ironheart is the expectation for this series to deliver an epic battle of "tech versus magic," with The Hood tapping into the magical and mystical side of the MCU. Considering his powers are partially introduced through an encounter with a demon, this supernatural side of the MCU will gain new levels of depth upon Ironheart's debut.

The Hood should also be quite a powerful villain to close off Phase 5 after characters like Sentry (Thunderbolts*), Death (Agatha All Along), and Cassandra Nova (Deadpool & Wolverine) showed immense power in their debuts.

Moving forward, the big question is how exactly The Hood's powers will be depicted on camera, as there is still no full trailer for Ironheart ahead of its Disney+ debut. There is also plenty of mystery on how his story will be adapted from the comics to the MCU, particularly taking his supernatural background into account.

With only about a month and a half until the show premieres, the clock continues to tick for fans as they wait to learn more about this thrilling new antagonist.