MCU Rumor Reveals Surprising Villain of Iron Man Disney+ Spin-off, Ironheart

MCU fans surely know the story by now: Tony Stark aka, Iron Man, after over a decade of superhero-ing in the MCU, gave his own life to stop Thanos from destroying the universe. Since Tony's untimely demise, his legacy has been felt in Marvel's projects, such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Peter Parker tries desperately to live up to Stark's legacy. The aftereffects of Iron Man's death will also be felt through the character of Ironheart.

Ironheart, otherwise known as Riri Williams, will make her MCU debut in November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's presently unknown what role she'll play in the film, but it's a safe bet that it will inform the events of the forthcoming Disney+ series centered around the character.

Little is known regarding story details for Marvel's Ironheart show, but it's assumed that her story will be similar to that of the comics' version. Actress Dominique Thorne will bring Riri to life for the MCU, as she builds her own suit of Iron Man-style armor and uses it to follow in the footsteps of Tony Stark.

The Villain of Ironheart Revealed?

According to a rumor from KC Walsh on Twitter, Marvel Studios will be bringing in the character known as The Hood to serve as the villain of the forthcoming series Ironheart. The Hood is not traditionally depicted as a villain of Riri Williams in the pages of the comic books, making this rumored choice an intriguing one.

"So they really are putting The Hood in Ironheart," writes KC Walsh, "magic vs mechanics."

Marvel

So Who Is The Hood?

For the uninitiated, The Hood's real name is Parker Robbins and is a magic user in the comics. He uses a set of magical boots and a cloak (which he stole from a demon) that enable him to teleport and become invisible.

So, this decidedly otherworldly, mystical approach to Ironheart's villain is an interesting one considering that Riri is firmly a tech-based hero. Perhaps Marvel is trying to dispel the many complaints regarding how the hero always goes up against an enemy with the same powers as they have in their first appearance.

Also, very much of note is the fact that The Hood has previously gone after the title of The Kingpin of Crime, a role famously held by Wilson Fisk. At one point in the books, Fisk abandons his old ways and attempts to renounce his evil ways and distance himself from his criminal activity. This, of course, leaves an opening in New York's underworld which Parker Robbins seizes upon.

Another separate rumor recently pointed to the MCU's Fisk running for mayor, which one would assume would cause him to go straight. Perhaps The Hood will be gunning for the position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

Marvel seems to be building up the street-level side of the MCU, away from the cosmic adventures and Avengers-level threats. Series like Hawkeye, Echo, and the confirmed-to-be-in-development Daredevil will all be exploring this particular "boots on the ground" area of Marvel. If Robbins makes it out of Ironheart alive, maybe he'll integrate himself into these street-level stories.

As mentioned above, Riri Williams will make her entrance in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in theaters on November 11. Her solo series does not yet have an announced release date, but it's expected sometime in 2023 or 2024.