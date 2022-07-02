Marvel Reveals First MCU Ironheart Promotional Images

Fans were surprised to learn that Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams would be joining the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before her own Ironheart series. But, it appeared that Marvel Studios wasn't satisfied with giving Riri a minor role, and rumors soon indicated that one of her inventions would cause the conflict between Atlantis and Wakanda.

Another question that fans began to wonder was if Riri would also debut with her armor. It was reported that "she's suiting up," but since then, there have been no other clues about this being the case, even from various set photos captured during production.

However, new merchandise for Wakanda Forever seems to confirm that Riri's Ironheart persona and armor will be at least referenced in the Black Panther sequel.

Riri Williams Armoring Up as Ironheart

New promotional art for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released focusing on Riri Williams and her Ironheart persona. One piece of mech highlights the distinct shape of Ironheart's arc reactor, which differs from the design from the comics.

Marvel

Another piece of promotional art features many more logos and icons. Some show off potential connections to Wakanda itself, such as the symbol of the Black Panther having an Iron Man color scheme. The imagery also shows a pair of goggles, likely a reference to Riri's appearance in "Invincible Iron Man," when she wore similar goggles.

Marvel

Another logo reads, "Mark 61 Armor," which suggests that Riri's Ironheart armor or an early iteration will debut in Wakanda Forever.

Developing...