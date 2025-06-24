Phase 5 of the MCU is set to end behind an epic villain team-up in Marvel Studios' second live-action Disney+ show of 2025. The Multiverse Saga's second phase featured a new round of powerful and scary antagonists, both on the big and small screen, along with veterans and newcomers from the hero side. That trend will continue as the MCU has a brand-new unit ready to arrive.

Marvel Studios released a new spot for Ironheart featuring a team of MCU villains. Rumors also point to this series finally introducing the MCU's take on Mephisto (after years upon years of rumors). The show will highlight a group of more human characters who will drive the story alongside Dominique Thone's leading heroine.

Ironheart will follow up on Thorne's Riri Williams after her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She will be faced with taking on The Hood and other powerful antagonists as she develops her technology and returns to her Chicago roots. Ironheart's first three episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 24, followed by another three-episode drop on Tuesday, July 1.

New Team of Villains in Marvel Studios' Ironheart

The Hood

Anthony Ramos

At the forefront of this new team of villains will be Anthony Ramos' Parker Robbins, better known to MCU fans as The Hood. In the ad, Robbins is heard saying, "Before my hood, I was a nobody," teasing his descent to the dark side through supernatural forces. Initially teaming up with Riri early in the series, The Hood will be the leader of this new team of criminals, who will go on a series of heists to accomplish their undisclosed goal.

Clown

Sonia Denis

Introduced first in this new ad is Sonia Denis' Clown, who is said to be the team's pyrotechnics expert. Footage shows her lighting a match and setting a car on fire, quickly highlighting her skills with flame as she makes her impact felt alongside Parker Robbins.

Stuart Clarke/Rampage

Eric André

Comedian Eric Andre will finally make his long-awaited MCU debut in Ironheart, portraying a new character named Stuart Clarke. Correcting Robbins by saying his name is actually Rampage, the Bad Trip/Sing 2 star's Marvel character is this team's tech specialist.

Ros Blood

Shakira Barrera

One half of the Blood siblings is Shakira Barrera's Ros Blood, who can be seen throwing haymakers at an undisclosed opponent behind a fence. Under Robbins' watch, she will add muscle to the team to help protect him, Riri, and the rest of the gang.

Jeri Blood

Zoe Terakes

The other half of the Blood siblings will be Jeri Blood, portrayed in the MCU by Zoe Terakes (the first openly trans masculine actor in Marvel Studios history). He will team up with Ros to provide The Hood's team with a double dose of muscle, providing plenty of physical ammo for anyone who goes up against them.

Slug

Shea Couleé

Shea Couleé, the MCU's first non-binary star, will embody a character named Slug in Parker Robbins' criminal crew. Couleé's character will show off their expertise as a hacker, providing insight into the digital world as they slip past computer-based defenses and access all the information needed for the team's heists.

John

Manny Montana

Manny Montana will round out Parker Robbins' villain team by playing John, hilariously described as being the group's H.R. man (human resources). Denis' Clown jokes around by saying, "Hi, I’m John, my parents didn’t say I love you, so now I play with knives," as the footage shows off Montana throwing and wielding a few small blades. In response, John admits the joke is "actually funny," hinting at a comedic take on his character.