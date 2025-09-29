Marvel Studios used Disney+ to debut two of the MCU's most powerful characters ever in the franchise's newest streaming series. Marvel is known for its incredible cache of super-powerful heroes and villains, some of whom can compete with the strongest characters across all media. This continues to be the case in Marvel Studios' latest entry, which uses animation to push those strength boundaries even further.

Marvel Studios' Marvel Zombies included two new variants of Marvel's most powerful characters. While the story is centered on the zombie apocalypse that took over the Earth after Season 1, Episode 5 of What If...?, new heroes and villains are introduced who did not previously appear in the 2021 episode. The last two episodes take this trend to a new level, courtesy of a pair of heroes who have dominated MCU storylines and enemies for more than a decade.

Marvel Zombies Introduces 2 Ultra-Powerful Characters on Disney+

Infinity Hulk

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies Episode 4 takes viewers back to the end of What If...? Season 1, Episode 5, in which the zombified Thanos holds all but one of the Infinity Stones in Wakanda. Using a dialogue-less appearance by the late Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, T'Challa delivers a killing blow to Thanos over a vibranium chamber, which leads to the Infinity Stones' energy being spread everywhere.

In turn, Bruce Banner takes the energy from the stones and contains it inside his body, creating a massive tornado/beam of energy as it emanates from his body. Using his Hulk form, he acts as a cypher/anchor for the power coming from the stones. This makes the Hulk arguably the most powerful being in the universe.

Using the Infinity Stones' energy, the Hulk can blast away hundreds of enemies with one punch motion, not even having to touch those in front of him. His hits appear to break the sound barrier, and he can also heal himself of nearly any injury. Boasting powers like super speed, super strength, and near invulnerability, the enormous green rage monster levels up to insane heights thanks to the Infinity Stones' energy fueling him

Wanda, Queen of the Dead

Marvel Animation

Unsurprisingly, Wanda Maximoff (already regarded as one of the MCU's strongest characters) gets an insane upgrade upon her return in Marvel Zombies. Originally revealed to be a zombie in What If...?, she now holds the terrifying and ominous title of "Queen of the Dead."

Most notably, Wanda is able to project a version of herself from before she became a zombie, as Elizabeth Olsen returns to voice Wanda Maximoff in her past human form. Even when turning back into her zombie form, she still has her usual power set and some of her intelligence, and she assembled an army of zombies that she can control with her abilities.

Hoping to take Bruce Banner's energy for herself once he is changed by the Infinity Stones, Wanda goes after him and touches him to take in his new power. Seemingly succeeding by the end of Episode 4, she appears to potentially rewrite reality again to make Kamala Khan believe she is back home with her friends (Riri Williams and Kate Bishop), who seem to be alive again.

While Wanda is already recognized as one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, her zombie variant may boast even more strength after her interaction with this universe's Bruce Banner. Should the show be renewed for a second season, fans may see her power levels grow even more exponentially.

Marvel Zombies is the MCU's third Phase 6 release and the second new streaming series in the Multiverse Saga's final Phase. Starring Iman Vellani, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, and more, the show spins off from the zombie-centric fifth episode of What If...? Season 1, centering on a team of surviving Avengers as they protect the world from a zombie infestation. Marvel Zombies is now streaming in full on Disney+.