Marvel Studios Just Lost 10 Superheroes at Once

Marvel Studios' most recent project, Marvel Zombies, featured the deaths of nearly a dozen superheroes, which is extremely uncharacteristic for a Disney+ project. The last time fans witnessed a massacre where many of the MCU's main heroes were killed off happened in 2018 with Avengers: Infinity War. However, those characters would be brought back in the following Avengers movie, Endgame.

Going into Marvel Zombies, many viewers knew that a bloodbath would ensue. However, a lot of fans likely didn't expect so many of the human heroes to be killed off throughout the show's four episodes. One of the craziest parts was that characters died all throughout the series, with some being killed in Episode 1 and others not until the finale.

Overall, Marvel Zombies was extremely successful for Marvel Studios and Disney. The show received higher viewership than expected, and, now, according to Marvel executives, the series could be renewed for a second season.

All 10 Superhero Human Deaths in Marvel Zombies

Kate Bishop

When fans learned that Hailee Steinfeld would be returning to voice Kate Bishop, many believed that she would play a major role in the series and be featured in every episode. However, that was not the case, as she was killed off in the first episode.

Notably, Kate was involved in a fight between a version of the Young Avengers (Kate was alongside Ms. Marvel and Ironheart in the scene) and a version of the Eternals (Captain Marvel and Ikaris), resulting in the franchise's first Avengers vs. Eternals battle. During the fight, Kate was hit with one of Captain Marvel's photon beams, which killed Kate instantly.

Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova is another character many expected to make it through the entirety of Marvel Zombies. However, like Kate Bishop, that was not the case, as Yelena was killed in Episode 2, albeit in a heroic way.

Florence Pugh's Yelena was on the Raft with the main group of human survivors. Those survivors were actively facing the threat of a zombified Namor and the Talokans, and they were about to be overrun.

However, Yelena decided to serve as a distraction so that the rest of the group could escape safely. Ultimately, the Raft began sinking to the bottom of the ocean with Yelena still on it, which seemingly confirmed her death.

Black Panther

Due to Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, Marvel Studios gave T'Challa the most fitting end imaginable in Marvel Zombies. Out of respect for Boseman, Marvel Studios did not recast the character in Zombies. They simply did not give him any voice lines so that no other actor would need to portray him.

During a flashback sequence in the show, narrated by Peter Parker, it was shown that T'Challa sacrificed himself so that a zombie Thanos would not be able to use his Infinity Gauntlet, which contained all the Infinity Stones.

T'Challa sent Thanos flying into Wakanda's Vibranium core, but he went down there with him. So, when the core exploded, it killed both T'Challa and Thanos.

Rocket

Rocket Raccoon was also killed in the Marvel Zombies flashback that took place on Wakanda and concluded a cliffhanger that was put into place four years ago. He perished just before T'Challa was able to kill Thanos.

Specifically, Zombies tried to recreate the iconic Infinity War scene where Thor, Rocket, and Groot arrive in Wakanda. Only this time, zombie Thanos was ready, and he used the full power of the Power Stone to take Rocket down.

Unfortunately, Rocket was absolutely no match for the power (pun intended) of the purple Infinity Stone. It disintegrated Rocket as soon as Thanos used it on him, and Rocket's skeleton was visible to confirm that he was truly gone.

Groot

Groot died exactly the same way that Rocket did at the same time. Obviously, he was no match for the Power Stone either, since it is a seemingly unstoppable force.

Blade Knight

A lot of fans were excited to see an MCU version of Blade on-screen in Marvel Zombies, even if he wasn't voiced by Mahershala Ali. He lived up to the hype, as the show featured many memorable moments with a version of Blade known as Blade Knight (since he was Khonshu's avatar, just like Moon Knight).

Blade made it all the way to the show's final episode, but he was killed in the massive battle to save Earth. During a sequence where he faced off against a zombified Thor, he was killed by energy from the Bifrost.

Rintrah

The finale episode of Marvel Zombies resulted in a great amount of death, and Rintrah was another character who could not escape it.

While trying to help the heroes and lead the team of survivors, Rintrah could not save himself from the horde of undead Asgardians.

Sara Wolfe

Sara Wolfe was another hero who played a part in the final battle of Marvel Zombies. However, she was unfortunately killed by Thor when he summoned the Bifrost.

London Master

London Master ultimately suffered the same fate as Sara. Just as Rocket and Groot died at the same time, thanks to the same thing (Thanos' Power Stone), London Master died alongside Sara Wolfe from the Bifrost, which was used by zombie Thor.

Valkyrie

Valkyrie is another character who made it to the end of Marvel Zombies, but she simply couldn't save herself from the inevitable.

While facing off against an undead Okoye, Valkyrie was stabbed in the stomach, which resulted in her death.