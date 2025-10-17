Marvel Revives Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa for One Final MCU Cameo

T'Challa was given a perfect goodbye in Marvel Studios' most recent Disney+ release, paying tribute to not only the character but also to actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman's T'Challa was confirmed to have passed away in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever within the MCU after the actor's tragic passing. However, Marvel's newest show gave the character something that the live-action realm of the MCU never got to.

In the opening of the R-rated Marvel Zombies Episode 3, fans were able to catch up with T'Challa, Spider-Man, and Scott Lang after the events of the "What If... Zombies?!" episode of What If...? Season 1. During the scene, T'Challa and the group met Thanos in Wakanda, where T'Challa made the most heroic decision possible.

Marvel Studios

Before T'Challa, Spider-Man, and Scott Lang got to Wakanda, a zombified version of Thanos was in possession of five of the six Infinity Stones. After their arrival and being joined by Rocket, Groot, and Thor, Thanos proved to be too powerful.

Marvel Studios

T'Challa charged at him and the two fought briefly, but Thanos overpowered the Black Panther. Thanos was essentially able to get his hands on the Mind Stone, taking it from T'Challa, meaning that his Infinity Gauntlet was completely filled.

Marvel Studios

At that point, as fans were likely aware, Thanos was inevitable. However, T'Challa decided to sacrifice himself and save humanity.

Marvel Studios

Despite Thanos being at full power, T'Challa charged at him once again. This time, he used the power built up in his suit to transfer it into Thanos' body, pushing him backwards.

Marvel Zombies

Moments earlier, Thanos had ripped up the ground of Wakanda to expose Wakanda's core, which was filled with molten Vibranium. Knowing this, T'Challa knocked Thanos back into the pit that led to the core. However, to ensure that Thanos would absolutely fall into the core and that his reign of terror would be over, T'Challa fell into the pit with him.

This resulted in T'Challa's tragic death, but it gave the character the perfect ending, as, in Peter Parker's words, he sacrificed himself to save all of humanity.

T'Challa's on-screen sacrifice was the perfect tribute to Chadwick Boseman, his Marvel character, and his character's legacy. Most notably, he performed the most selfless and heroic act imaginable. However, it is also worth noting that Marvel Studios chose not to recast T'Challa, so no one replaced Boseman as T'Challa in Marvel Zombies.

All episodes of Marvel Zombies are streaming on Disney+. Across the series, two dozen major characters are killed.

Will T'Challa Ever Return in the MCU?

One of the biggest debates in the MCU fandom is whether the character of T'Challa should be brought back within the franchise. Of course, there are good arguments for both sides, but Marvel Studios is going to have to make a concrete decision sooner or later.

Some believe that, out of respect for Boseman, the character should never return, and that the Black Panther mantle should stay with T'Challa's sister, Shuri, for the near future. Then, after she is ready to give it up, she could pass it to someone else, with the most likely candidate being T'Challa's son, who was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

On the other hand, some believe that, through the Multiverse, another actor should be brought into the fold to play a different version of T'Challa. There are so many stories involving T'Challa that Marvel could tell in the MCU, and many believe that Marvel Studios could handle a recast in a way that still respects Boseman and his legacy.

There have been rumors that T'Challa will be brought back. Some of those rumors suggest that an actor like Damson Idris will be cast as T'Challa in the near future, possibly even as soon as Avengers: Secret Wars. However, it is impossible to know for sure what Marvel's plan is until something is made official.