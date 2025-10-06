Marvel Studios' New R-Rated Show Is Dominating Streaming

Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ release is an R-rated affair, but fans seem to like it, as the series is dominating the streaming charts. Marvel Studios has typically avoided leaning too mature in its content, aiming for a family-friendly slate of projects. However, that has shifted lately with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Daredevil: Born Again, and the latest animated series, Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Zombies' TV-MA (television's version of an "R" rating) risk seems to be paying off, as the series has been ranked #1 on the Disney+ streaming charts since its release on September 24 (via data from FlixPatrol). The series has also been consistently #1 on Disney+'s U.S. streaming charts in the first three days of its release, only dropping to the second overall spot on its fourth day.

Marvel Zombies has not been leading by a small amount either, often scoring double, sometimes triple, the viewership score on FlixPatrol's charts, compared to other Disney+ shows like Alien: Earth, High Potential, and Grey's Anatomy.

Despite having fewer of them, Marvel Studios' R-rated projects have proven to be big winners for the studio. FlixPatrol reported Deadpool & Wolverine as Marvel Studios' most popular movie on Disney+. Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again helped lead Disney+ to a major subscriber boost. Now that Marvel Zombies is a success story, it's a clear sign there's an appetite for more R-rated content from the MCU.

Marvel Zombies is based on the comic book of the same name and is a spin-off of the What If...? Season 1 episode, which saw the majority of Marvel's heroes turned into super-powered undead beings. Despite its animated format, Marvel Zombies features much more graphic violence than other Marvel Animation projects, earning its TV-MA rating. Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells created the series, featuring many MCU voice actors reprising their roles.

Can Marvel Zombies Continue to Dominate?

Marvel Zombies is the second-to-last release from Marvel Studios in 2025, adding to what has been a big year for the studio alongside the releases of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ironheart, Thunderbolts*, and more. The series' placement at the top of the charts is a win for Marvel Studios Animation, particularly after Marvel Zombies spent several years in production.

The four-part series is short and easily bingeable, meaning Marvel Zombies' domination will likely decline soon (as it already has in the U.S.) as more fans complete their initial viewings. However, the show's cliffhanger ending is ripe for exploration in another season.

Before the show's debut, Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum confirmed there were plans for another season of Marvel Zombies, although it relied on Marvel fans to "subscribe to Disney+ and watch this show." The streaming charts have now proven that MCU audiences are showing up for Marvel Zombies, making further episodes of the Disney+ series much likelier.

The series's successful debut is also a good sign that more mature projects can thrive in the MCU world. Marvel Studios is already taking heed of this, with the new season of Daredevil: Born Again and the upcoming The Punisher special also expected to be rated R.