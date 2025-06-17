New Data Reveals Marvel's Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Disney+

New information revealed the 10 most popular Marvel movies on Disney+ in 2025. Thus far this year, Marvel Studios has brought the goods in the MCU, debuting two new films in the form of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*; however, looking back at the Kevin Feige-shepherded superhero franchise is where a lot of fans have the most fun. Thankfully, the Disney-owned streaming platform has allowed fans to do this.

Data revealed by streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol shed light on this year's biggest MCU movies on Disney+, breaking down the top 10 streaming films in Disney's beloved comic book movie franchise. Big names like Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool & Wolverine carry the list, with a few surprises (things like Thor and Avengers: Age of Ultron) filling out the top 10.

FlixPatrol's in-house data is collected from each major streamer, aggregating any platform's top 10 in different regions.

This particular list was collected using the data aggregation platform from its Top 10 United States Disney+ Overall pages for every MCU movie and seeing how many Disney+ U.S. top 10 chart points it has earned since January 1, 2025.

Each position on the top 10 attributes a point to a film per day (i.e., position one awards 10 points per day on the chart, two awards nine, three awards eight, and so on).

See the complete list of the most-streamed Marvel movies on Disney+ in 2025 below:

The Top 10 Most-Popular MCU Movies on Disney+

10.) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned a meager seven points on FlixPatrol's biggest MCU movies on Disney+ of the year list.

The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel brought fans back to the mysterious African nation of Wakanda, following the young Shuri (Letitia Wright) as she took on the role of Black Panther in the wake of her brother T'Challa's sudden death (read more about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here).

9.) Spider-Man: Homecoming

Marvel Studios

After making his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, 2017's Spider-Man Homecoming finally gave fans what they wanted: a Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios.

The Jon Watts-directed high school adventure sees Holland's webhead balancing his life as a teenage crimefighter, going up against the dastardly Vulture (Michael Keaton). According to FlixPatrol's findings, Homecoming was the eighth most-watched MCU movie on Disney+, earning 30 points.

8.) Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Studios

Dancing its way onto the list at number seven is James Gunn's beloved Guardians of the Galaxy. The first Guardians film managed to squeak out Spider-Man: Homecoming on the list at 37 total points.

Guardians of the Galaxy proved that Marve Studios (at the time) could really do anything they wanted. The 2014 space-faring comedy shone the spotlight on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero teams, a band of intergalactic misfits who came together to take on the ruthless Ronan the Accuser.

7.) Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel Studios

All four Avengers movies to date have made it on the top 10 for 2025, and Avengers: Age of Ultron has the honor of being the lowest of those four (but it is still on the list). Sitting at the sixth most-watched MCU movie on Disney+ this year, the Joss Whedon Avengers sequel managed to claim 59 points, tying it with Captain America: Civil War.

After defeating the Chitauri in their attack on New York City, Age of Ultron sees Earth's Mightiest Heroes coming back together to take down a rogue A.I. known as Ultron. While the original Avengers team led by Robery Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Chris Evans Steve Rogers return in the sequel, they are joined by exciting newcomers like Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

6.) Captain America: Civil War

Marvel Studios

The only Captain America movie to make the list (at least so far) is Captain America: Civil War. The acclaimed third Cap movie saw the MCU go to war with itself as the Avengers were set on opposite sides of a controversial governmental quandary.

Civil War tied with Avengers: Age of Ultron in points on FlixPatrol's list, coming in again at 59 total points.

5.) Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios

The most recent MCU movie to hit Disney+, it makes sense that Captain America: Brave New World made it somewhere on this list. Earning a modest 138 points, Anthony Mackie's first solo film as Captain America saw great success on the streamer after the movie struggled to find its footing in theaters.

Centering around Sam Wilson navigating his newfound role as Cap, the movie saw him come face-to-face with Harrison Ford's Red Hulk and Tim Blake Nelson's Leader.

4.) The Avengers

Marvel Studios

The top four is where these points jump drastically, indicating that these four films have been mainstays on Disney+'s top 10 through to this point in 2025. 2012's The Avengers earned a whopping 230 points, likely meaning it has found a spot in the streamer's top 10 for days or weeks since January.

The Avengers, directed by Joss Whedon, was the culmination of the first era of MCU storytelling, bringing together its pack of desperate heroes introduced to that point (i.e., Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and more) to face a threat they could only take down together, Tom Hiddleston's Loki and a massive alien army.

3.) Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War was the first half of a cinematic saga nearly a decade in the making when it hit the theater screen in 2018. The first half of the Infinity Saga-ending Avengers duology sees the Avengers team fighting the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) as he seeks to destroy exactly half of the universe.

Infinity War earned 349 points on FlixPatrol's list, likely indicating that fans are already excited about the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which is due out in May 2026.

2.) Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

Despite being the biggest Marvel Studios film project ever, it may come as a surprise that Avengers: Endgame only makes it to second on this list. Nevertheless, the movie stands tall with a shocking 506 points.

Endgame marked the end of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, concluding a story that started in 2008. The epic team-up is one of the biggest movies of all time, earning a whopping $2.79 billion at the global box office (a mark Marvel will hope to top with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars).

1.) Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios

There can only be one king of the 2025 MCU movie streaming list, and the crown ultimately goes to Deadpool & Wolverine as the most-watched Marvel movie on Disney+. Thanks to the R-rated superhero comedy also happening to be one of most widely loved MCU titles in recent memory, it has had legs on streaming, earning 540 points.

The Deadpool threequel finally brought Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth to the MCU, this time teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in a foul-mouthed jaunt across the MCU Multiverse.