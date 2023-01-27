Marvel Just Recast 1 Spider-Man: Homecoming Actor Who Got Removed from the Movie

An actor from Spider-Man: Homecoming, someone who never actually made it into the final film, will be getting a second chance at making their mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Homecoming had quite a formidable cast—many of whom were classmates to Peter Parker. This included actors such as Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, and more.

Other big timers who joined in on the fun were Donald Glover's Aaron Davis, Hannibal Buress' Coach Wilson, and Kenneth Choi's Principal Morita, among many more.

While the cast of Spidey's big MCU solo debut was a large one, one particular actor never made the final cut. Now, it looks like they're trying their luck once more.

Jona Xiao Joins the MCU... Again

Jona Xiao

According to Jona Xiao (via The Cosmic Circus), the actress has nabbed a leading female role in an upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ project. The information was revealed thanks to Xiao adjusting her Actor's Access resume with her new role.

Previously, she did have an unknown role in Spider-Man: Homecoming—one that even got announced by outlets like Variety. However, whatever she filmed for the project was removed, and she was never seen in the final project or its two sequels.

Previously, while talking about her canceled mystery role in Homecoming, the actress shared that she "[couldn't] say anything" about it, not even to close friends:

“I remember a couple of my friends, who were really big into the Marvel comics, they were like, ‘Blink if you’re Silk. Blink if you’re this.’ They would just start naming all these characters... I’d be like, ‘Guys, I’m sorry. I literally can’t say anything.’"

As for what project the actress might be in or any more specifics on her role, that remains unknown.

Xiao is known for her work on The CW's The Flash, where she played the supervillain Rainbow Raider 2.0. She's had supporting roles in The Glory, Hightown, and The Gifted, and also voiced the young version of Gemma Chan's Namaari in Raya and the Last Dragon.

What MCU Project is Jona Xiao in?

So who might Jona Xiao play? There aren't any particular hints that pave the way for a logical, educated guess. However, there are a few options regarding what projects she could be a part of.

First, there's Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show is rumored to feature a group of witches as the villains, which might include Xiao's mystery character.

Then there's Daredevil: Born Again, a project that starts shooting in February. Unfortunately, when it comes to Charlie Cox's big return and the series' 18 episodes, it's hard to narrow down any further details about her possible role other than her inclusion in general.

Another possibility would be Wonder Man, a Disney+ show that is rumored to begin shooting in March. Or perhaps she's a part of the yet-to-be-officially-announced Ten Rings project.

When it comes to the actress' previous role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it's easy to assume that whatever it was, it wasn't quite the biggest opportunity for MCU—which clearly made Marvel Studios comfortable not only bringing Xiao back for any of the Spider-Man sequels but also casting her in an entirely different role.